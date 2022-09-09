Why Manchester United could be an exciting team to play in FIFA 23

Despite suffering a disappointing 2021-22 season, Manchester United are expected to remain one of the top teams in FIFA 23.

This year's edition of the game is getting closer to its release, and EA has revealed many details about the new features of the Career Mode. Fans of the Red Devils will surely be looking forward to taking charge of their favorite club in the newly overhauled game mode.

FIFA 23's Career Mode improves upon its predecessors by including new mechanics, such as player personality and transfer analysis features. A key new addition to the game is the ability to play as 350+ authentic football managers, more than 30 of which have star heads in Career Mode.

Fans looking to put themselves in the shoes of Erik ten Hag are in for a ride.

Note: This article is purely subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer.

New signings and other reasons why Manchester United will be a fun team to use in FIFA 23

The Xbox Game Pass leak last month revealed almost every player's ratings and statistics to the whole world. While these are not the official ratings, they can be used as a rudimentary metric for how Manchester United are going to perform in FIFA 23.

#FIFA23 MEDIAS OFICIALES MANCHESTER UNITEDOs presentamos las medias oficiales del conjunto red devil en FIFA 23.Dinos, ¿qué jugador debería tener más media? , ¿qué ítem tendría que tener menos calificación? 🤔Os leemospara másvía @NoahMcGee13 🆕 MEDIAS OFICIALES MANCHESTER UNITED Os presentamos las medias oficiales del conjunto red devil en FIFA 23. Dinos, ¿qué jugador debería tener más media? , ¿qué ítem tendría que tener menos calificación? 🤔Os leemos 👀👇❤️ para másℹ️ vía @NoahMcGee13 #FIFA23 https://t.co/fVk5RhYEfg

Lady Luck seems to have shunned the Red Devils ever since Sir Alex Ferguson retired in 2013. They secured a sixth-place finish in the Premier League last season, despite fielding a competent roster with one of the highest-rated players, Cristiano Ronaldo, on their side.

Despite their struggles, here are a few reasons why Manchester United could be a fun team to play in FIFA 23.

1) High potential threshold

Cristiano Ronaldo is rumored to have gotten a reduction in his pace and overall rating (Image via EA Sports)

Before playing the Career Mode in FIFA 23, fans should know that Manchester United are bound to go through a lot of changes to their stats. Their poor performances from last season will surely mean a nerf to the overall ratings of a bunch of players.

Cristiano Ronaldo will likely remain a top player in FIFA 23, despite the rumored reduction in his pace and overall rating. The likes of Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford have a high probability of getting their overall ratings nerfed due to their lackluster performances last season.

However, if FIFA 22's Career Mode is any indication, all of these players, including youngsters like Zidane Iqbal and Anthony Elanga, will probably have a high potential threshold. This means the team, when played right, will have the potential to once again reclaim their position at the top of the leaderboards.

2) New signings

New signings, namely that of Casemiro, will likely breathe new life into the Manchester United team. The former Real Madrid defensive midfielder is expected to get a substantial boost in his ratings after winning the UEFA Champions League last season. If the leaks are to be believed, he will become one of the highest-rated CDMs in the game.

Antony, who joined the club from Ajax, is also expected to get a massive boost in his performance and will be a force to be reckoned with. Additionally, other signings like Lisandro Martinez, Christian Eriksen, and Tyrell Malacia will also add substantial quality to the roster.

3) No money problems

Manchester United are one of the richest clubs in the game (Image via EA Sports)

Manchester United have been the subject of a lot of jokes in the last five years due to their lack of success. Their poor performers might get downgraded, but FIFA 23 players have a good opportunity to mess around with the team and make substantial changes.

In FIFA 22, Manchester United had a whopping $224.5 million transfer budget. They were only behind local rivals Manchester City.

The Red Devils manager will likely have an enormous amount of money to make the necessary changes to their roster in the game. This means players can bring a variety of new talent to their squad if they feel like they need it for success.

With Manchester United, fans have the freedom to fill out their roster with a number of highly valued players. Considering the team's recent performances, who can blame them? In fact, this is exactly why playing as the Red Devils can be a fun experience.

