FIFA 23 ratings predictions: All possible Manchester United player overalls

Manchester United in FIFA 23 will undoubtedly be a fun team to play with. One of the giants of world football, the club has had a rough patch over the last decade.

Since the retirement of Sir Alex Ferguson in 2013, things have gone downhill, and the 2021-22 season was a perfect example of that. As bad as the performances were, there are still some exciting talents and great performers in the current squad.

Specific names at Manchester United will likely get downgrades due to their underwhelming performances last season. Conversely, some players still performed well despite mediocre team results under the two previous managers. With a new man in charge, fans will be hopeful that there will be a swift turnaround.

As far as FIFA 23 is concerned, fans will once again be looking forward to what kind of ratings will be given to the footballers. When it comes to Manchester United, it's likely going to be a mixed bag in terms of upgrades and downgrades.

Manchester United will still have some fantastic players to play as in FIFA 23

The primary reason for the downgrade is the overall performance of Manchester United throughout last season. There were very few performances worth discussing, which will naturally show in the ratings.

P.S. The numbers within the brackets are the rating of the same players in FIFA 22 (base versions).

Cristiano Ronaldo - ST - 91 (91)

Bruno Fernandes - CAM - 88 (88)

Jadon Sancho - RM - 87 (87)

Raphael Varane - CB - 85 (86)

Marcus Rashford - LM - 84 (85)

Luke Shaw - LB - 84 (84)

David De Gea - GK - 85 (84)

Harry Maguire - CB - 82 (84)

Aaron Wan-Bissaka - RB - 82 (83)

Alex Telles - LB - 80 (82) (loan to Sevilla)

Donny van de Beek - CM - 82 (81)

Fred - CDM - 82 (81)

Lisandro Martinez - CB - 83

Christian Eriksen - CAM - 80

Anthony Martial - ST - 82 (81)

Scott McTominay - CDM - 79 (80)

Dean Henderson - GK - 81 (80) (loan to Nottingham Forest)

Victor Lindelof - CB - 81 (80)

Eric Bailly - CB - 77 (79)

Tom Heaton - GK - 74 (76)

Diogo Dalot - RB - 78 (76)

Tyrell Malacia - LB - 78

Phil Jones - CB - 70 (74)

Amad Diallo - RM - 70 (68)

Anthony Elanga - RW - 69 (64)

Hannibal Mejbri - CAM - 65 (62)

Shola Shoretire - RM - 66 (62)

Zidane Iqbal - CM - 66

Alejandro Garnacho - LW - 68

Facundo Pellistri - RW - 71 (70)

James Garner - CDM - 72 (70)

Brandon Williams - RB - 76 (75)

Axel Tuanzebe - CB - 74 (74)

Of course, these are predictions for what the ratings of the players mentioned above could be when the ratings are revealed for FIFA 23. Some names will likely not be a part of the main squad due to being sold or loaned out.

A few names will get an upgrade based on their performances. Younger players like Jadon Sancho will likely retain their ratings due to their age. Despite a mediocre season, Cristiano Ronaldo was among the goals that will likely make him the side's highest-rated player in FIFA 23 for Manchester United.

For lovers of the career mode in FIFA 23, it will be interesting to see what kind of potential the likes of Alejandro Garnacho, Zidane Iqbal, and Anthony Elanga are assigned.

Garnacho is expected to play an essential role after impressing with the youth team last season. As for Elanga, he was one of the most-played teenagers of the previous season and will get a boost in both current and overall potential.

