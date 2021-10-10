5 FIFA 22 players with 5-star skill moves rating like Cristiano Ronaldo

There's an abundance of players in FIFA 22 who have 5-star skill moves. Although Cristiano Ronaldo is a familiar face on this list, this year's game includes several other players.

There's a whole new range of skill moves that gamers can show off this year. It's a lot of fun to employ players with 5-star skill moves in FIFA. When it comes to these skill moves, players are divided into five levels of proficiency.

Ronaldo has a 5-star skill moves rating, indicating that he can use all available skill moves. Although all Players with a 5-star skill rating are equal in skill proficiency, Ronaldo has plenty of competition in FIFA 22.

FIFA 22: Top 5 players with a 5-star skill moves rating other than Cristiano Ronaldo

5) Riyad Mahrez

Mahrez is one of the best wingers in FIFA 22 (Image via Getty)

OVR - 86

Position - RW

Club - Manchester City

The Algerian captain is one of the best players in the Man City squad this year. He's also a skilled right-winger with exceptional dribbling skills in FIFA 22.

4) Jadon Sancho

Sancho has been under the spotlight after his recent match for England (Image via Getty)

OVR - 87

Position - RM

Club - Manchester United

Ronaldo's Man United teammate Jadon Sancho is equal to him in terms of skill moves. With his high OVR of 87, Sancho is one of the best winger-midfielders in FIFA 22.

3) Ángel Di María

PSG seems to have too many stars in their squad (Image via Getty)

OVR - 87

Position - RW

Club - Paris Saint-Germain

It's impossible to make a 'best players' list without including PSG players. Argentine legend Di Maria is one of the best right-wingers in FIFA 22, and his skill moves are more than enough to prove it.

2) Neymar

The Brazilian star in action (Image via Getty)

OVR - 91

Position - LW

Club - Paris Saint-Germain

Neymar is simply one of the best players when it comes to skills, which can be seen in FIFA 22. His overall rating also puts him on par with Ronaldo.

1) Kylian Mbappé

Mbappe has great potential to become a new legend (Image via Getty)

OVR - 91

Position - ST

Club - Paris Saint-Germain

If there's one player who has grabbed the attention of every football fan on Earth, it's Kylian Mbappe. He is one of the best players in FIFA 22, as well as its cover star. Like Neymar, he is also reputed for his skills in real life.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar