"Half of these players just run straight": FIFA 23 fans react to dribbling stats of Messi, Mbappe, and more

PSG star Lionel Messi is officially the best dribbler in FIFA 23, according to the official ratings revealed earlier on September 17. While this has left several fans quite happy, many have disagreed with the top 20 cards. Ratings are one area where everyone can never be satisfied simultaneously.

While some fans feel there should be different names in the top 20, others have problems with the given order. For whatever reason, the community has taken to social media to express their feelings about it. Messi being at the top doesn't seem unexpected, but there are some unlikely misses on the list.

buzz @EneBuz @EASPORTSFIFA Kovacic? Sancho? Bruh halve of these players just run straight and you call it dribbling? You gotta appoint people who actually watch football to determine ratings etc @EASPORTSFIFA Kovacic? Sancho? Bruh halve of these players just run straight and you call it dribbling? You gotta appoint people who actually watch football to determine ratings etc

Dribbling is important, given how general FIFA 23's meta will be. Cards with great dribbling are excellent outlays in the attack for players, especially in the Ultimate Team.

While a footballer's card has several important attributes in the game, dribbling is more important than most others. It's also why it attracted a myriad of emotions from the community once the names of the 20 best dribblers were released.

Messi has become the top dribbler in FIFA 23 after a tight battle

Messi's 91-rated card has a dribbling stat of 94, which is the highest in FIFA 23. He has narrowly edged his clubmates in the form of Mbappe and Neymar. That being said, there are some surprising names on the list. The standing of some footballers can also be questioned, and the community has done the same.

One major miss is AC Milan winger Rafael Leao, known for his swift feet. Leao became the MVP of Serie A last term as he led his club's pursuit of a Scudetto after a decade. Unfortunately, he has now missed out among the best dribblers following his non-inclusion in the best cards of Serie A.

One surprise addition to the list is Belgian forward Dries Mertens, who has been given the same stat as the likes of Allan Saint-Maximin.

Some even questioned Sancho's presence on the list. Despite a poor season, the English winger did alright in progressively carrying the ball.

Krishhutd @krishhutd @MouadZwed @EASPORTSFIFA sancho progressively carried the ball the 14th most in europe out of anyone but he can’t take on his man apparently @MouadZwed @EASPORTSFIFA sancho progressively carried the ball the 14th most in europe out of anyone but he can’t take on his man apparently https://t.co/7QgirAa5cq

One FIFA 23 player can't believe that Thiago Alcantara has the same dribbling stats as Real Madrid's Vinicius Jr. The latter is known for his flamboyant style and flair, a natural part of his game.

Colin Atherton @Lonelyfire @EASPORTSFIFA Why is Thiago in this list? The guy is static and slow. He’s a very good passer but when was the last time he dribbled past anyone? To give him the same dribbling stat as Vini is insane. @EASPORTSFIFA Why is Thiago in this list? The guy is static and slow. He’s a very good passer but when was the last time he dribbled past anyone? To give him the same dribbling stat as Vini is insane.

Another player opposed the presence of Mateo Kovacic in the list over a more attacking name like Wilfried Zaha of Crystal Palace.

george @gplr16 . Dead game. @EASPORTSFIFA Kovacic apparently has greater dribbling than Zaha. Dead game. @EASPORTSFIFA Kovacic apparently has greater dribbling than Zaha 💀. Dead game.

Neymar's overall seems to be a cause for concern for one fan who feels that the Brazilian should have been rated higher. Neymar is among the top three dribblers, sandwiched between Messi and Mbappe.

Some even seem to have a problem with Mbappe's dribbling rating as they think the Frenchman only dashes past opponents rather than beating them in skill.

FÜHRER @Kaiserofpangea @EASPORTSFIFA Mbappe you guys should be serious now he just dashes through man has 0 flair @EASPORTSFIFA Mbappe you guys should be serious now he just dashes through man has 0 flair

As expected, there are certain dissatisfactions with the dribbling ratings of several footballers in FIFA 23. Messi and Mbappe will not only be excellent dribblers, but they will be quite strong in other departments. It remains to be seen how dribbling will be in the final game when it's released worldwide on September 30.

