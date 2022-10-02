FIFA 23 Ultimate Team Haaland's Transfer SBC: How to complete, potential costs, and more

Haaland's Transfer is the latest pack-themed Squad Building Challenge (SBC) in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team. After a rather disappointing start to the daily SBCs with yesterday's Newcomer's Challenge, this is the improvement that fans were asking for. It is a rather simple challenge to complete and offers decent rewards in return.

With the Ones to Watch promo in full effect, it is natural that the SBCs released during the event will reflect the theme of the promo as well. This challenge in particular celebrates Erling Haaland's move from Borussia Dortmund to Premier League champions, Manchester City.

The Norwegian marksman has had a flying start to his career for the Citizens, scoring three hat-tricks in his first eight league appearances. He has received a special OTW version in the current FIFA 23 promo, and with the form that he is in, it will come as no surprise if the card receives a large number of upgrades in the coming months.

Haaland's Transfer in FIFA 23 is a worthwhile SBC for fans to invest their time and coins in

The quality and price of the SBCS so far in FIFA 23 has been rather disappointing, with disgruntled fans sharing their complaints on social media. However, Haaland's Transfer seems to be an outlier. Here's what you need to complete this SBC in FIFA 23:

SBC requirements

Number of players from England: Minimum 1

Players from the same nation: Minimum 7

Rare players: Minimum 3

Gold players: Minimum 4

Player level: Minimum Silver

Team Chemistry: Minimum 24

The SBC is estimated to cost around 3,500 FUT coins and offers an untradable Small Rare Gold Players pack as a reward for its completion. While the challenge might seem like a daunting task for fans who are not yet accustomed to the new chemistry system in FIFA 23, it is a rather easy one to complete.

Tips to complete Haaland's Transfer SBC

The most efficient way to approach this challenge will be to scour your FUT Club and find out which nation has the most players available. France, Spain, and England are popular choices, as these nations have a lot of cheap gold and silver cards in FIFA 23. Use these players in their proper position and they will provide the chemistry needed to complete the SBC.

Not only will this help with the chemistry requirements, but using untradable players from your club will also help significantly reduce the cost of the SBC. While the SBC itself is extremely cheap, it is always helpful to complete such challenges without incurring any expenses.

Is Haaland's Transfer SBC worth completing?

The SBC offers an untradable Small Rare Gold Players pack as a reward for its completion. It has a store value of 25,000 coins, while the SBC costs around 3,500. This is an absolute bargain, despite the contents of the pack being untradable.

With OTW cards being in packs at the moment, fans can get lucky and obtain one of these elusive variants from this one.

