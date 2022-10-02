FIFA 23 Newcomer's Challenge SBC - How to complete, expected costs, and more

The Newcomer's Challenge SBC in FIFA 23 is the first daily reward SBC of the Ones to Watch the promo. Daily rewards for SBCs will be common throughout each of FIFA 23's promos. Each of these SBCs typically has a unique challenge built into them based on the tasks that need to be followed.

The SBC is a bit smaller than a typical daily SBC that we may see in the future, but given that it's the first week of FIFA 23, it is expected to be this small. This challenge is also different from your typical SBC because there are "players" built into it by EA. You will have to work with and around these "players" for chemistry purposes.

The Newcomer's Challenge SBC (Image via Futbin)

Exploring a FIFA 23 Daily SBC - Newcomer's Challenge

Task 1 - Newcomer's Challenge

Same Club Count - Min 3

Nationalities - Max 5

Silver Players - Min 2

Squad Chemistry Points - Min 21

# of Players in the Squad - 6

Reward: 75+ Rated Rare Player Pack

That is all there is for the latest daily SBC. With six players and five nationalities, you will be required to use at least three players of the same nationality, the easiest being Germany.

The same club counts a minimum of three is pretty simple. You will need three players from the same club. The club should be from the Bundesliga to make chemistry the easiest, rather than reaching the 21 required chemistry with a multiple-league hybrid. That would be too complex of a solution for this SBC.

Lastly, this SBC requires you to use two silver players. Unfortunately, this SBC has made silver players that are either German or from the Bundesliga spike in price in the transfer market, so it is recommended to either use silver players from your club or wait until the price spike comes down to a more reasonable spot.

The reward is just a single 75+ Rated Rare Player Pack, which certainly feels disappointing. This is one of the worst yet most common packs in FIFA 23, as over 550 rare gold players are in the game. Not to say that it is impossible to get a walkout or even a spotlight player from this pack, but it is very unlikely.

Some players may skip this SBC entirely because they do not have the silver cards required by the SBC in their club, which makes this SBC impossible to do. The risk-reward factor of spending at least 5,000 FUT coins on each silver player to get rewarded with a single rare gold is not worth it.

Is the Newcomer's Challenge SBC in FIFA 23 worth it for you?

There is always a possibility of getting a sound card from a 75+ Rated Rare Player Pack, but the chances are very low. Risks are meant to be taken in FIFA 23, with every player constantly looking to improve their club.

