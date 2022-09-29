FIFA 23 guide: How to change your club name in Ultimate Team?

FIFA 23 is on early access for Ultimate edition owners, and EA Play subscribers and fans have wasted no time initiating their FIFA Ultimate Team journey for this new season. While the FUT web app allows players to open packs and build their starter squads, they can now access the entire game and start enjoying the gameplay.

Customization and personalization are key aspects of the overall FUT experience. EA Sports has added a host of features over the years that allow fans to alter their stadium's cosmetic appearance and pick up a mix of various kits and badges to create a unique club. This also extends to club names as they are crucial to the squad's identity.

Personalized club names in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team allow fans to add their unique spin to their squad

For returning users, their club name from previous installments will carry over to the latest game. However, for new accounts, the game assigns a generic club name, to begin with. In FIFA 23, fans can change their club name up to three times, an improvement over previous years when it was allowed only once.

Club names differ from squad names. While you can create various squads and name them accordingly to use whenever you please, every account has only a singular club name by which it is identified. These names are visible to opponents in competitive game modes like FUT Champions.

How to change the club name in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team?

Changing the club's name has been more accessible than ever in the latest FIFA title. In previous installments, players can change their club name only once by accessing the Foundations objectives screen and locating the 'Change Club Name' objective. Upon completion, the club's name was set to be permanent for the remainder of the FIFA life cycle.

In FIFA 23, this feature is a lot more accessible. These are the steps you can follow to make the necessary changes to your Ultimate Team club name:

Enter FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

Scroll over to the Club tab at the end using R1/RB

Enter the Settings tab

Select Rename Club

Enter the new Club name and abbreviation

What are the benefits of changing the Club name to Ultimate team?

Changing club names allows fans to personalize their FUT experience. Not only does this make their club a unique entity, but it also adds a sense of familiarity to the squad. Returning users can also use this feature to provide a fresh feel to their squad.

The Foundations section in Objectives also consists of a task that rewards players for changing their club name. While the rewards are not very lucrative, they give users a small boost to kickstart their FIFA 23 journey at the start of the game.

What are some popular club names in FIFA Ultimate Team?

Over the years, Ultimate Team has witnessed some trendy club names that have become mainstays in the game mode. These include puns on footballer names like Pique Blinders and Who Ate All Depays and generic names like Class on Grass and YouTube references like Beast FC.

