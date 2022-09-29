FIFA 23 Ultimate Team Hybrid Nations SBC: How to complete, expected costs, and more

FIFA 23 is out on early access for EA Play subscribers, as well as players who bought the Ultimate Edition of the game. The Fut 23 web app was released a few days prior to early access, and players initiated their FIFA 23 journey by trading, opening packs, and completing Squad Building Challenges (SBCs) on the app.

SBCs are a vital part of Ultimate Team, helping fans achieve their dream team by providing them with packs and special versions of players. This includes Advanced SBCs, which test gamers and their knowledge of how chemistry and squad-building work in FIFA. These are crucial in the initial stages of the game, as they offer expensive packs as completion rewards. Hybrid Nations is a part of the Advanced Squad Building Challenges section.

FIFA 23 Ultimate Team: Hybrid Nations SBC must be completed with cards from different nations

Hybrid Nations is widely considered to be the easiest to complete out of the three SBC groups, and this is reflected in the overall price of the challenge. The challenge consists of four individual SBCs, with each section containing its own separate pack reward in addition to the pack offered for completing the entire group.

SBC 1: The Final Four

Nationalities: Exactly 4

Same Nation count: Max 4

Same Club count: Max 4

Rare players: Min 4

Squad rating: Min 70

Team Chemistry: Min 15

Rewards: Mixed Players Pack (Untradeable)

SBC 2: Six of the Best

Nationalities: Exactly 6

Same Nation count: Max 3

Same Club count: Max 3

Squad rating: Min 75

Team Chemistry: Min 18

Rewards: Small Prime Gold Players Pack (Untradeable)

SBC 3: Elite Eight

Nationalities: Exactly 8

Same Nation count: Max 2

Same Club count: Max 3

Rare players: Min 5

Player level: Exactly Gold

Team Chemistry: Min 21

Rewards: Rare Players Pack (Untradeable)

SBC 4: Around the World

Nationalities: Exactly 10

Rare players: Min 8

Squad rating: Min 81

Team Chemistry: Min 24

Rewards: Rare Mega Pack (Untradeable)

Completion of the Hybrid Nations SBC group rewards players with an untradeable Jumbo Rare Players Pack. It has a store value of 100,000 coins and consists of 24 Rare Gold players. The odds of getting something substantial from this pack are really high, making it a lucrative reward for completing this challenge.

Currently, this SBC group costs around 20,000 coins to complete in FIFA 23. However, gamers can bring this price down significantly by using cards already available in their club. While the Nationality requirements are not hard to fulfill, the squad rating requirements can make the four challenges rather difficult. However, the rewards consist of packs worth a store value of over 230,00 coins.

The Fut 23 web app launch was off to a shaky start, full of server issues and glitches, including several logistical problems with SBC requirements. The requirements for certain challenges were bugged, preventing players from submitting their squads. Now, FIFA 23 fans can access the full version of the game and complete these SBCs without any issues.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far