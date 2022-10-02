"Expensive and not worth it": Fans as react as Thiago Silva receives a Flashback SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

Thiago Silva has received the first Flashback card in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, and fans are divided in their opinion about this rather expensive SBC. The Flashback SBC concept was first introduced to FUT in FIFA 19 and was extremely popular with the fans. It has become a recurring feature due to its success, and Thiago Silva is the latest entry in the list of players to have received this card in FUT.

However, the cost of completing this SBC is a rather contentious topic amongst fans. The price of the SBC is estimated to be around 140,000 FUT coins, and with it still being exceptionally early in the game cycle for FIFA 23, players are wondering whether the card is worth investing in.

Flashback Thiago Silva possesses impressive attributes but comes with a hefty price tag in FIFA 23

While the card was teased by leakers days before being released in FIFA 23, the exact stats were still unknown. Many had predicted that the Brazilian veteran would receive a significant pace boost, and even though 28 pace ratings have upgraded him, he still falls shy of the coveted 80 pace benchmark.

As always, fans have taken to Twitter to express their opinions on the first Flashback SBC of FIFA 23. Arcade FUT announced the release of the SBC and did not mince his words by saying that the card does not seem to be worth the coins.

Arcade-Fut @FutArcade



Looks like expensive and not worth it Thiago Silva flashback SBC out nowLooks like expensive and not worth it Thiago Silva flashback SBC out now ✅ Looks like expensive and not worth it 😴😴 https://t.co/bfpJ8rp4Nx

Streamer MilkyDinho shared this opinion, claiming that he would avoid the SBC based on the lack of pace on the card. Pace has historically been the most important and overpowered stat in FIFA, and the trend has also continued this year.

Milkydinho @FUTMilkydinho



Requires a 84, 85 and 86 squad personally gonna swerve this simply because of the pace



Are you guys gonna complete him?



#FIFA23 Thiago Silva FlashbackRequires a 84, 85 and 86 squad personally gonna swerve this simply because of the paceAre you guys gonna complete him? Thiago Silva FlashbackRequires a 84, 85 and 86 squad personally gonna swerve this simply because of the pace Are you guys gonna complete him? #FIFA23 https://t.co/CyUUht5353

This fan, in particular, mentioned Team of the Week Saliba as an alternative option in FIFA 23, who would be a more worthwhile purchase than Thiago Silva, as he can be purchased from the transfer market and is a fraction of the cost.

Riggers @UniqueRiggers



If you are a big Thiago Silva fan fair, if not, it's a waste of coins at this point of the game IF Tradeable Saliba for 50k or a Flashback Untradeable Thiago Silva for 150k...If you are a big Thiago Silva fan fair, if not, it's a waste of coins at this point of the game #Fifa23 IF Tradeable Saliba for 50k or a Flashback Untradeable Thiago Silva for 150k...If you are a big Thiago Silva fan fair, if not, it's a waste of coins at this point of the game #Fifa23

Another fan encapsulated the thoughts of the majority of the community with his tweet, mentioning how he expected Thiago Silva to have at least 80 paces. In a game dominated by pace, he believes that better options are available for much cheaper in the transfer market.

𝙀𝙡𝙨𝙚𝙚𝙗𝙚𝙚101 @Elseebee101



Thought they would have given him a bit more of a substantial pace boost for that price - low to mid 80s at least



Plenty of tradable alternatives for below 10k



#fifa23 #fut23 Thiago Silva Flashback way over pricedThought they would have given him a bit more of a substantial pace boost for that price - low to mid 80s at leastPlenty of tradable alternatives for below 10k Thiago Silva Flashback way over priced Thought they would have given him a bit more of a substantial pace boost for that price - low to mid 80s at least Plenty of tradable alternatives for below 10k #fifa23 #fut23

However, it was not all doom and gloom amongst the player base, as several fans appreciated the SBC for its impressive stats and card design.

chuboi.eth 🇳🇬🇨🇦 @ChuBoi Love the new Flashback design. Will you pick up FB Thiago Silva or nah? 🤔 Love the new Flashback design. Will you pick up FB Thiago Silva or nah? 🤔 https://t.co/UbQPV9p7Rv

Famous FIFA content creator Nepenthez labeled this SBC as a must-do, as the card will possess the 'Lengthy acceleRate' type with an anchor chem style, making him extremely overpowered in the game. He is one of the very few people who claimed that the card was fairly priced for the stats and attributes it offers.

NepentheZ @NepentheZ



100% must do SBC, even at the price he's at (1x 84/85/86)



#FUT23 #FIFA23 Silva Flashback with an Anchor is "Lengthy".100% must do SBC, even at the price he's at (1x 84/85/86) Silva Flashback with an Anchor is "Lengthy".100% must do SBC, even at the price he's at (1x 84/85/86)#FUT23 #FIFA23 https://t.co/nxEWU45eqg

FIFA 23 is the talk of the town in the gaming world nowadays, and this latest Flashback Thiago Silva SBC has only added to the hype on social media. With new content being released in the game daily, fans will be eager to see what comes next.

