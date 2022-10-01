"You're probably the quickest in the team" - Ben Chilwell says Chelsea star has even higher pace than Raheem Sterling 

Ben Chilwell claimed that his Chelsea teammate Armando Broja is even faster than Raheem Sterling.

Chilwell and Broja compared stats in FIFA 23 and focused particularly on pace. Broja seemed particualrly perturbed by the fact that he was judged to be slower than Sterling, as he stated (as per Chelsea's official website):

“I’m quicker than Raheem!”

Chilwell then surprisingly defended Broja's opinion, as the England international replied:

“You probably are, you know. You’re probably the quickest in the team. They don’t know about you yet, bro.”

Armando Broja deserves to make some starts for Chelsea… he's been 𝐞𝐱𝐜𝐞𝐥𝐥𝐞𝐧𝐭 off the bench so far this season.

Considering some of the rapid players in the Blues squad, being dubbed the quickest player at the club is a real compliment for the Albanian international. Broja enjoyed an excellent season on loan at Southampton last term as he netted nine goals in 38 appearances across all competitions.

The young center forward impressed with his relentless energy and movement for the Saints, but hasn't had a chance to show off his blistering pace so far this term. He is yet to start a game and hasn't scored in any of his six substitute appearances so far.

Armando Broja had never heard of Tottenham before they scouted him as a child

Pundit believes Chelsea would be making 'massive mistake' if they sell Armando Broja

Armando Broja has only played 69 minutes of Premier League football this term, which has led to reports of the forward being linked with a move away from west London.

Former Liverpool defender Jose Enrique believes Chelsea could make a mistake if they were to sell such a promising youngster. He tweeted:

"Massive mistake from Chelsea if they let him go. 21 and looks very promising player in my opinion really like him."

The retired full-back was replying to a story by Calciomercato which stated that AC Milan are interested in signing Broja in January. The Serie A champions can no longer rely on the aging Olivier Giroud, while Divock Origi has been disappointing since his free transfer from Liverpool this summer.

Broja currently faces fierce competition to get into Graham Potter's side, especially following the arrival of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang on deadline day. The Blues have also played Kai Havertz and Raheem Sterling up front, but did lose center forwards Timo Werner and Romelu Lukaku in the summer.

Former boss Thomas Tuchel clearly didn't fancy playing the Albanian, but Graham Potter could have a different view of things. His energy and hold-up play up front could be seen as ideal for Potter's system as Chelsea look to kickstart their stuttering start to the season.

"Massive mistake from Chelsea if they let him go. 21 and looks very promising player in my opinion really like him"

