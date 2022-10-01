FIFA 23 Thiago Silva Flashback SBC - How to complete, estimated costs, and more

FIFA 23's first flashback SBC is live, and Thiago Silva is the special card that anyone can obtain by completing the task in the stipulated time period. Some exciting player SBCs have already been introduced this season. In general, player SBCs are a great way to expand someone's squad and improve the starting lineup.

Unlike the packs, chance doesn't play a role, as players are assured of what they're getting from it. They can also check the details of the card available as rewards. Flashback cards are a special version of a footballer and celebrate an important season in their career.

Thiago Silva has been one of the world's best defenders over the years and has had a golden career so far. The special card celebrates his younger days at PSG, where he became a force to be reckoned with. Let's look at all the tasks FIFA 23 players will need to complete to unlock the special card in the game.

Silva's Flashback SBC can now be completed in FIFA 23, and the card has some strong stats

Rumors of Thiago Silva getting a flashback card in FIFA 23 have been brewing in the community for some time now. All flashback cards have so far been added as SBCs, and the latest one has followed the same trend. The special card celebrates his performances in the 2012-13 season, and players must complete three tasks to unlock the card.

Task 1 - Brazil

# of players from Brazil: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 84

# of players in the Squad: 11

Task 2 - Premier League

# of players from Premier League: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 85

# of players in the Squad: 11

Task 3 - 86-Rated Squad

Squad Rating: Min 86

# of players in the Squad: 11

Each of the three tasks of Silva's Flashback SBC comes with rewards that will improve the challenge's reward potential. Players will have to complete all three tasks to unlock the special card, and it must be done within the allotted time. FIFA 23 players have two weeks to complete the SBC and unlock the card.

Players can expect an estimated cost ranging between 135,000-140,000 FUT coins to complete all three tasks. Naturally, any use of fodder across the three tasks will help to bring down the cost. Players can also take a patient approach and use the rewards they obtain from different game modes.

Review of the Thiago Silva Flashback SBC in FIFA 23

The special version has an 85 overall rating and removes a major weakness from the base card. While the base card lacks pace, the Flashback card is quicker with 77 Pace. Its Defensive Rating of 86 is stunning, considering the game's current state.

The main point of criticism will be the potential costs of completion and what the stats on the cards are. Many will no doubt feel the SBC is quite costly, especially since FIFA 23 has just been launched. It's unlikely that players will have a lot of coins at the moment, and some will feel hard done by.

