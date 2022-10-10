3 Road To The Knockouts (RTTK) cards you should use in FIFA 23 (and 3 cards you should avoid)

With European club competitions heating up across multiple tiers, EA has released its second weekly promo for FIFA 23 FUT: Road To The Knockouts (RTTK) cards. Much like the Ones To Watch (OTW) cards, these are unique cards that have the potential to get upgrades that depend on real-life situations.

While looking to pack one of the RTTK cards, FIFA 23 gamers must remember that players will be able to boost their overall ratings substantially if they win their upcoming Champions League, Conference Cup, or Europa League matches.

Without further ado, let's look at the potentially best and worst Road To The Knockouts cards to be released this season.

Note: This list is subjective and reflects the writer's opinion.

Top three RTTK cards to use in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

Considering their upgrade threshold, these are the best and most sought-after cards in the promo. These players already boast superb stats on their cards and have a solid chance of getting those upgrades to their ratings in the upcoming matches.

3) Federico Valverde

Uruguayan international Federico Valverde has been at the top of his game as one of the best midfielders at Real Madrid. This is evident because he already got an upgraded RTTK card within one week of the release of his Player of the Month card. His flexibility to both attack and defend makes him a highly sought-after player in FIFA 23.

As part of the Los Blancos, Valverde has a strong probability of getting a guaranteed +2 to his overall rating, boosting his 87-rated card to new heights. He has high pace, good passing skills, and a strong physical presence in midfield, giving him an edge over his opponents on the field.

Using the Architect chem style on Valverde also makes him Lengthy, making him a good fit for the current FUT meta.

2) Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Chelsea striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has all the traits of a prime striker in FIFA 23. His RTTK card has an incredible pace, good height, and a high shooting rating with 90+ stats in finishing and positioning. Aubameyang's work rate distribution also favors his forward playstyle, where he boasts 4-star skills and weak foot ratings.

FUT Camp @fut_camp Aubameyang and Lemar 3 RTTK players confirmedAubameyang and Lemar 3 RTTK players confirmed ✅ Aubameyang and Lemar 😍 https://t.co/bc6I4pNzBq

The Gabonese forward will be up against AC Milan, RB Salzburg, and Dinamo Zagreb in the upcoming Champions League matches. A double upgrade might not be guaranteed, but it is still highly likely. With a 89-rated card, Aubameyang is already a beast of a player, and his RTTK card potential makes him a good contender for the top spot on this list.

1) Lionel Messi

The Argentine GOAT has differentiated himself from the competition by becoming the highest-rated player in the game. Messi's 91 rating was already among the highest in FIFA 23, and the one-point upgrade pushed him to 92. His RTTK card has high stats across the board, with 90 in shooting, 92 in passing, and 95 in dribbling.

The PSG forward already has 2 goals and 1 assist in the three matches he has played in the Champions League. While the Parisians will be facing Juventus and Benfica again in the return legs of the group stage, any upgrade to Messi's player card's overall stats will be a cherry on top.

3 Road To The Knockouts (RTTK) cards you might want to avoid in FIFA 23 Ultimate team

Like any other promo, not all Road To The Knockouts cards will be worth picking up. From mediocre stats and poor upgrade prospects to Achilles' heel on a low-star weak foot, here are some RTTK cards that FIFA 23 players can steer clear of in the current FUT season.

3) Jonathan Ikone

Fiorentina forward Jonathan Ikone is the first RTTK card to avoid this season, despite having some really good pace and dribbling stats. The 24-year-old Frenchman falls behind in a few areas, mostly due to his 3-star weak foot rating and a low finishing stat of 74, which is not desirable for a right winger.

The 83-rated card is one of the lowest-rated cards in the FIFA 23 promo but has a high probability of getting some stat boosts due to his team's group in the Europa Conference League. Fiorentina is expected to pass the group stage easily but seems to have hit a snag after losing 3-0 to Istanbul Basaksehir, putting Ikone's upgrade path into contention.

2) Moses Simon

As the cheapest and lowest-rated RTTK player in FIFA 23, Moses Simon from FC Nantes is our second pick on this list of players to avoid. While he does have some good 4-star weak foot and skill ratings, the 82-rated left-midfielder falls short in the shooting and passing departments by a lot.

The Nigerian international possesses 76 and 75 ratings in shooting and passing, especially the latter, and is not conducive to a winger's role. The absence of the Outside Foot Shot trait is also holding the player back despite having such high-paced stats.

FC Nantes is not doing that well in the Europa League either, having won only one match in the last three. This means Simon might not even get more upgrades to his RTTK card.

1) Martin Terrier

Ligue 1 club Rennes' forward Martin Terrier is 85 rated but is arguably the worst RTTK card in FIFA 23. The primary reason for the left-winger's position at the top of the table is his 3-star weak foot and skill rating. As a forward, a low weak foot rating is a big no-no, especially when there are far better options to choose from.

The only saving grace is that the Frenchman might provide players with good chemistry links in their FIFA 23 Ultimate Team squad. The fact that they are currently in second place in their Europa League table might mean they will get at least one upgrade.

