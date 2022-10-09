"Biggest mistake EA has ever done": FIFA 23 market destroyed as FUT Heroes pack gets accidentally released

EA has made yet another major blunder with regard to FIFA 23 after it accidentally released a guaranteed FUT Heroes pack in the store. The low price of the item, combined with the ridiculously overpowered card that players could get while it was available, has had a severe impact on the FUT market as a whole. The incident has driven down prices, basically killing most people's investments in the title.

Fresh from the fiasco that was the launch of FIFA 23, streamers and players have taken to social media to air their grievances concerning the latest mistake from EA, as the market crash due to the incident has already ruined a lot of people's in-game finances.

The FIFA content creator and Twitch streamer AuzioMF commented on the blunder, saying:

"That hero pack was the biggest mistake EA has ever done."

Auzio @AuzioMF That hero pack was the biggest mistake Ea have ever done That hero pack was the biggest mistake Ea have ever done 😳

FIFA 23 streamer and Ultimate Team expert NickRTFM explains why Heroes pack is bad

The release of the FUT Heroes pack in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team has essentially flushed a multitude of very good and overpowered cards into the market. Despite the pack being available for less than an hour, the fact that it was only 25K coins meant that a wide range of players could afford to buy it via spamming.

The aftermath has done a lot more than drop the prices of highly valuable cards such as David Ginola since others have had their value slashed by more than half. Even average items like Beckham's Icon card have dipped by hundreds of thousands of coins following the crash.

While reacting to the incident on stream, NickRTFM noted that the abundance of Heroes cards on the market has also resulted in Gold, OTW, as well as RTTK cards to go down in price. Here's what he said:

"This market, right now, it looks like it's probably dying. What I find really confusing is this, right? The pack is only 25K or $5. Why are players down a 100K or 200K?... The reason for this is... we are gonna have so many of these overpowered and really good Heroes now, just being prices that are way too low."

Fans have already taken to Twitter to complain against the Heroes-pack issue, with many lamenting how their cards are dropping in value.

Others were adamant that the fact that the pack was available for such a short time was not fair for FIFA 23 players who were not online at the time. Many demanded a compensation from EA for the mistake.

SaintAlex @saintsalex1885 @StokeyyG2 That’s unfair asf then because I would have bought it @StokeyyG2 That’s unfair asf then because I would have bought it

george @StokeyyG2 @EASPORTSFIFA give us compensation for those who didn’t get it! @EASPORTSFIFA give us compensation for those who didn’t get it!

SaintAlex @saintsalex1885 @StokeyyG2 That’s unfair asf then because I would have bought it @StokeyyG2 That’s unfair asf then because I would have bought it

Most took out their frustration at the publisher for messing up the whole market with a single blunder, calling it a "joke" of a company.

george @StokeyyG2 EA just accidentally released a guaranteed hero pack for 25k in the store and then removed it minutes later.



This company is hilarious 🤣 EA just accidentally released a guaranteed hero pack for 25k in the store and then removed it minutes later.This company is hilarious 🤣

Santhosh @Santhosh_bunty @StokeyyG2 @EASPORTS has been a joke for years, they been on streets, fighting for scraps for years @StokeyyG2 @EASPORTS has been a joke for years, they been on streets, fighting for scraps for years

People were quite quick to join the dots and figure out that the accident was the cause of the market crash.

MikeLFCBrewer @Mike85537370 @AuzioMF Is that why the market crashed so hard? @AuzioMF Is that why the market crashed so hard?

People who were lucky enough to pack some of the tradeable Heroes were not that unhappy, revealing how much they earned through the trades.

Of course, memes and GIFs making fun of the situation can be found in abundance on Twitter.

Jøe @oeojd_ Missed the Fut Hero pack FFSSSS Missed the Fut Hero pack FFSSSS https://t.co/8ZkDF4Voly

Danny @DannyAaronsFUT Live scenes at EA headquarters releasing the hero pack Live scenes at EA headquarters releasing the hero pack https://t.co/czYVIUhNxD

Big streamers such NickRTFM, Castro1021, and Bateson87 have all taken to social media to castigate EA for this mistake.

With the Heroes cards so readily available on the market, a full Hero team has finally become viable for even the average player of FIFA 23 Ultimate Team. Here is a look at the current list of the most popular names on the FUT market, according to FUTBIN.

bateson87  @bateson87 Look at the most popular players on FUTBIN lol Look at the most popular players on FUTBIN lol https://t.co/jcbQkK76ZT

All in all, the first two weeks of FIFA 23 have not exactly been smooth, considering the EA anti-cheat controversy and now the FUT market crash. Given how the transfer market in FIFA Ultimate Team is almost entirely based on the auction system, it would be interesting to see how the developers address this latest blunder.

Poll : 0 votes