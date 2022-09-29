How to fix FIFA 23 Anti-Cheat error on PC easily

FIFA 23 early access release was not without a few bumps. This was especially showcased with some notable errors and bugs in the PC version of the game due to the EA Anti-Cheat software that appears to be the primary reason for most of the problems while launching the game. While EA has promised to get on with fixing it, some users may still be facing problems.

PC launches of many AAA games in the recent past have been mired in controversy and FIFA 23 happens to have encountered a sleuth of problems since it was released in early access on September 27. With the full release mere hours away, here are a few remedies that might help PC players fix the Anti-Cheat error.

Easy ways to resolve EA Anti-Cheat errors for FIFA 23

The game was made available to Ultimate Edition owners and EA Play subscribers three days before people with Standard Edition get access.

This is supposed to be an incentive for FUT fans to get a head start on the season before the vast majority of the players even start their FIFA 23 careers. However, many were met with fatal launch errors pertaining to the software that comes with the game.

Smoky @SmokyyyR6 Can someone help me, getting this error every time I load up Fifa 23 (working last night)



I have reinstalled Origin and EA anti cheat and still not working Can someone help me, getting this error every time I load up Fifa 23 (working last night)I have reinstalled Origin and EA anti cheat and still not working https://t.co/gCzDkyeKX7

Here are some of the ways PC players can try to fix their game:

1) Uninstall EA Anti-Cheat

The very first thing to try would be to uninstall and reinstall the anti-cheat service. Here is how to do it

Go to C:\Program Files\EA\AC

Run EAAntiCheat.Installer.exe

Uninstall the service for FIFA 23 or for all games.

You can manually install the Anti-Cheat by going to its EA website.

2) Run Origin, EA App, Steam, EPIC Games Launcher with admin access

Errors such as "EA AntiCheat Service has encountered an error" may be resolved by running the launcher app, mainly Origin or EA App, with administrator access. Try relaunching the game through EA apps with admin privileges rather than third-party vendors such as Steam or Epic Games launcher.

Players should also run the game in administrator mode to avoid similar errors.

3) Enable Secure Boot on your system to resolve the unrecoverable error

For Windows 11 users, enabling the Secure Boot function from the BIOS is a must when trying to play FIFA 23. It is also a fix for the common "The application encountered an unrecoverable error." According to EA, the problem may be caused by the presence of expired or unsigned drivers in the system.

To fix the unrecoverable EA Anti-Cheat error and enable Secure Boot, follow the manufacturer's guidelines or follow these steps:

Go to Settings > Update & Security on your Windows system

> on your Windows system Select Recovery from the side pannel and click on Restart Now under Advanced Startup

from the side pannel and click on under Then, go to Troubleshoot > Advanced Options > UEFI Firmware Settings > Restart

Do note that to change the settings from BIOS, the PC boot mode must also be changed from Legacy BIOS to UEFI BIOS.

Important: Your BIOS interface will depend on your motherboard. If unsure of anything, follow your manufacturer's manual or website for more information.

5) Remove any other software that might come in conflict with it

Jamzy @JamzyBVB @SmokyyyR6 If you have faceit anticheat installed uninstall it. That was the fix for me :) @SmokyyyR6 If you have faceit anticheat installed uninstall it. That was the fix for me :)

EA Anti-Cheat is known to be very strict when it comes to vetting other debugging software on PC. Many have reported that other anti-cheat programs might be in conflict with EA's software. Even proprietary software by reliable vendors appears to be causing errors.

LG software causing problems (Image via Twitter)

4) Reinstall the game

If all else fails, the last resort is to uninstall the game and do a fresh install. Make sure to uninstall the EA Anti-Cheat in the process for a clean slate before downloading the game again. Also, make sure that the launcher in question is running in Administrator mode during this process to ensure there are no errors of that kind.

FIFA Direct Communication @EAFIFADirect We are investigating reports of issues reported by some PC players when trying to launch FIFA 23 and in this thread we'll provide a status update and workarounds. (1/4) We are investigating reports of issues reported by some PC players when trying to launch FIFA 23 and in this thread we'll provide a status update and workarounds. (1/4)

If the the software is still giving you problems, EA have announced that they are looking into it and errors should be resolved in the upcoming FIFA 23 patches/updates.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far