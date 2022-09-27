FIFA 23 guide: How to link your Epic Games Store account with EA Origin

FIFA 23 has been released worldwide on early access, and the series has made it to Epic Games Store this year. The franchise had been limited to Steam, but EA Sports have decided to offer more choices to consumers.

The Epic Games Store offers users the ability to connect their accounts to different ones, including PlayStation and Xbox. The process is relatively straightforward, and the available options can be found when trying to connect with them. The issue with FIFA 23 is that EA Origin isn't among the available list of options and PC players must sign into it for the game's installation process.

While Epic doesn't explicitly give out instructions, there's a relatively easy workaround. It doesn't require players to spend anything extra aside from buying the game, and more importantly, the process is also automatic once it's initiated. It can be done with either FIFA 23 or with another game from EA that's available for free.

Linking EA Origin with the Epic Games Store is a one-time process required to play FIFA 23

To complete the linking process, you must download a game from EA that is available in the store. Before FIFA 23 was released for early access, a user had to choose a different game that would allow them to do the same. The steps that you need to follow are:

Choose the It Takes Two friend-pass version, which is essentially a demo version of the original game. Go to the game's page where the description is available and click Get. The process can only be completed after accepting the terms and conditions of EA, after which the demo will be added to the library. You can also repeat this step with FIFA 23 if you have already purchased it via their Epic Games Store account. Start the download, and at this step, you will be notified that Epic Games Store is downloading and setting up EA Origin. Input the desired email ID and password of the Epic account in the Origin app, and it will automatically link the two.

That's all you need to do, following which you will be able to access all the online parts in FIFA 23 without any problem. The linking part is mandatory, without which you won't be able to access their game. The title will also need your Origin account every time you want to play the Ultimate Team mode.

How to link the account with Web App and Companion App?

The FUT Web App is a very useful tool that is available to all the players, and it allows them to perform different tasks without the need to get into the game. A Companion App is also available on mobile devices, which does the same job but adds portability.

Using both versions is simple and all a player needs to do is log in using the same Origin account they're using in FIFA 23. This will automatically sync their progress and integrate all their in-game assets.

