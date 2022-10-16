How to perform a flair shot in FIFA 23

FIFA 23 had the most successful launch in the history of the franchise. With many improvements and new features added to the latest iteration of the iconic football simulation series, it is easy to see why players love the title.

The introduction of Hypermotion 2.0 has ensured that FIFA 23 is the most realistic footballing experience available in gaming. It offers stunning visuals, immersive mechanics, and incredible attention to detail, providing an authentic experience on the virtual pitch.

However, realism and immersion aside, FIFA retains its core as a video game. Any game aims to deliver entertainment, and FIFA 23 is replete with fun, flashy moves that are sure to pique the curiosity of most players.

Flair shot is a flashy and effective way to score in FIFA 23

There are multiple ways to utilize the flair shot in FIFA 23. If used correctly, this mechanic is pleasing to the eye and can also be among the most overpowered game-scoring methods.

Flair shots are essentially just regular shots but with a twist. Instead of shooting the ball straightforwardly, players will perform an over-the-top maneuver to add an element of spectacle to the shot. This could be a rabona, a backheel, or a bicycle kick, depending on the situation and the player's position while taking the shot.

How to perform flair shots in FIFA 23?

To perform flair shots, hold down the L2 button on PlayStation or the LT button on Xbox while performing the action. However, there are a few prerequisites that make certain players more likely to be able to pull off these wonderful shots.

High dribbling statistics enable players to use the maneuvers involved in the various flair shot variations. Possessing the flair trait also goes a long way in helping players perform these extraordinary moves in FIFA.

The flair shot variation also depends on the position the footballer is in while taking the shot. It differs based on whether the ball is in motion, stationary, on the ground, or lobbed in the air. Based on these scenarios, gamers can execute various flair shots.

Are flair shots effective in FIFA?

While Flair shots may seem unnecessary, they are viable in-game. The most commonly used variation is the outside foot shot, which is highly overpowered in FIFA 23.

Players should have the ball at a diagonal angle to perform these shots while facing the goal. They must also possess the outside-foot shot trait. This allows them to unleash a lethal shot that loops over the keeper and into the back of the net from long range.

These trivela shots are part of the current scoring meta in FIFA and provide some rather interesting and entertaining goalscoring moments. These shots are incredible against tight and narrow defensive lines and can punish the opposition for slacking off even momentarily.

Poll : 0 votes