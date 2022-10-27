5 cards in FIFA 23 that have higher Dribbling than Cristiano Ronaldo

Based on EA Sports' ratings, Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo has re-entered the list of FIFA 23's best players and is technically the second highest-rated footballer in the game. Compared to FIFA 22, his rating has been downgraded pretty much. Although his overall decreased from 91 to 90, some of his attributes have degraded considerably.

Additionally, he has 81 Pace, which is significantly lower than it was the previous year. His Dribbling has also reduced from 88 to 85, but his shooting is incredible with a 92 rating. His other attributes include Passing rating of 78, Physical 75, and Defense 34. He is excellent in aerial duals as his Jumping rating stands at 95.

Top 5 FIFA 23 players with superior Dribbling stats than Cristiano Ronaldo

1) Lionel Messi

The Ligue 1 forward for Paris Saint-Germain and the captain of Argentina's national team, Lionel Andrés Messi is one of the best players in the world. He has a 4-star Skill moves rating and a 4-star Weak Foot rating, and his preferred shooting foot is left. His Workrates stand at low/low.

While his overall is now two points lower than it was in FIFA 22, Messi is the highest-rated player in FIFA 23. He got some serious nerf in the area of Pace and Shooting, and his Dribbling attribute has also been downgraded by one point, standing at 94 now. His attributes are Pace 81, Shooting 89, Passing 90, Dribbling 94, Defense 34, and Physical 64.

In comparison to Ronaldo, Messi’s dribbling ability is far superior but the former excels in the area of shooting.

2) Neymar Jr.

Neymar Jr. is a professional Brazilian footballer who plays as a winger for Ligue 1 club Paris Saint-Germain in France and the Brazilian national team. He favors his right foot when shooting, and has a 5-star Skill moves and Weak foot rating. His Workrates stands at high/medium.

His overall rating is 89, which makes him one of the best in the area of ball handling. He comes with an Agility of 93, Ball control of 94, and Dribbling of 95, along with 93 Composure with which he can handle even the best defenders in the game. He lacks in the area of Physical and Pace, which got a further downgrade from 63 to 61, and 91 to 87, respectively in FIFA 23.

He is a great forward player and even beats Cristiano Ronaldo in Dribbling, Pace, and Passing.

3) Kylian Mbappe

Kylian Mbappe is a French professional football player who plays as a striker for the French national team and Ligue 1 Club Paris Saint-Germain. He is regarded as one of the best in the world, and even in FIFA 23, with the highest overall rating of 91 and a potential to reach 95.

He is the fastest player in the game, with a rating of 91 Pace. He is a 5-star Skill moves and 4-star Weak Foot rating, with exceptional speed, 92 Dribbling, and 89 Shooting. This makes him a deadly striker up front with the ability to penetrate the strongest defense. In the area of dribbling, his Agility of 93, Ball control of 91, Dribbling of 93, and Reaction speed of 93 really stands out the most.

He beats Cristiano Ronaldo in every attribute other than Shooting, where the former shines the most.

4) Mohamed Salah

Mohamed Salah is the captain of Egypt's national team and a forward for Premier League club, Liverpool. He has a 4-star Skill moves and a 3-star Weak foot rating, and prefers his left foot for shooting. His Workrates stands at high/medium.

His overall rating is 90 in FIFA 23. He is a deadly striker with an astounding Pace of 90, along with Dribbling of 90 and Shooting of 89. He has all the criteria required to be one of the best strikers in the game. Salah is a very fast dribbler with an Agility of 90, Balance of 92, Ball control of 88, and Composure of 92.

He is a stronger choice in FIFA 23 in more ways than just Dribbling, where he outperforms Cristiano Ronaldo.

5) Riyad Mahrez

Riyad Mahrez is an Algerian professional footballer who is the captain of the Algeria national team and a winger for the Premier League club, Manchester City. His strong foot is Left, with a Skill moves rating of 5-stars and Weak Foot of 4-stars. His Workrates stands at medium/medium.

His overall rating is 86 in FIFA 23. He is excellent at Dribbling with a rating of 90. Mahrez is known for having excellent Ball control of 90 and agility of 92 to evade opponents. He can position his body perfectly when taking shots at the goal and Finesse shots because of his close control and Balance of 88.

