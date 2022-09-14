What is Mohamed Salah's rating in FIFA 23? Stats, in-game meta-analysis, and more

Mohamed Salah's FIFA 23 card has been officially revealed. Boasting a 90 rating, he has the second-highest overall in this year's installment. Suffice to say, the Egyptian has been one of the most exceptional footballers in the world.

The only Premier League player rated higher than him is Kevin De Bruyne from Manchester City. Salah is also the highest-rated Liverpool player in FIFA 23, which doesn't come as a surprise to fans of the club.

Mohamed Salah's stats in FIFA 23

Salah's 90-rated card is looking fierce and could be the most expensive Premier League item in FIFA 23, considering that the new chemistry system makes it conducive to fit him into one's Ultimate Team Squad.

His stats are provided below:

Pace: 90

Shooting: 89

Passing: 82

Dribbling: 90

Defending: 45

Physical: 75

The card is already stacking up to be one of the best in the game. With 90 pace, Salah is the fastest player from the Premier League. Meanwhile, his 90 dribbling puts him second only to Bernardo Silva.

Salah's in-game stats are quite impressive despite the three-star weak foot (Image via Futbin)

The three key statistics are acceleration, agility, and balance, known in the FIFA community as a player’s AAB rating. Salah's AAB result comes out as 90, with 89 acceleration, 90 agility, and 91 balance.

The Egyptian's shooting is also excellent, with 93 finishing, 85 long shots, and 83 shot power. The lattermost statistic is certainly on the lower side when compared to other top tier cards in the game.

One aspect that is yet to be released is player traits. With that being said, Salah is almost guaranteed to have finesse and outside foot shot traits, considering both were present in the past four years of FIFA.

Finally, let’s focus on skill moves and weak foot. Salah is yet to earn a five-star skill rating, with FIFA 23 awarding him four stars instead.

Meanwhile, his weak foot is only rated three stars. Despite the revelation, some fans may consider this a bit generous. As great as he is, a large majority of Salah's offensive prowess comes from his left foot.

Overall, the Liverpool forward will be a deadly player in the game. With Ronaldo's downgrade and Sadio Mane leaving for Bayern Munich, Salah is certainly the best forward in the Premier League in FIFA 23.

