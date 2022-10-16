What is Kylian Mbappe's rating in FIFA 23? Stats, meta analysis, and more

Kylian Mbappe has returned as the featured cover star for FIFA 23, and the French prodigy is more overpowered than ever. Not only is he the cover star and a global ambassador for the game, but he is also among the five highest-rated players with an overall rating of 91.

With the inclusion of Hypermotion 2.0, FIFA 23 is set to be the most realistic depiction of the beautiful game to date. The intricate animations, immersive mechanics, and amazing visuals all combine to provide a unique and authentic feel to the latest iteration of the iconic football simulation series.

In such a realistic environment, it comes as no surprise that the French winger's influence in real life is replicated accurately on the virtual pitch, making him incredibly effective in-game.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinions of the writer

Kylian Mbappe is possibly the best player in FIFA 23

Kylian Mbappe has historically been broken in FIFA since the days of FIFA 18. He made a name for himself during his stint at AS Monaco and earned a Young Player of the Year award in FIFA 17, heralding what was to come in the following years.

Since his move to league champions Paris Saint-Germain, the Frenchman has improved massively and become a world-class footballer.

What are Kylian Mbappe's stats in FIFA 23?

With an overall rating of 91, Kylian Mbappe is among the five highest-rated players in the game, and his face stats are something to behold. Not only is he the fastest player in the entire game, but he is also among the best dribblers and possesses lethal shooting abilities.

Here are his face stats in FIFA 23:

Pace: 97

Shooting: 89

Passing: 80

Dribbling: 92

Defending: 36

Physicality: 76

Just one look at these stats is enough for anyone to determine that Mbappe is an absolute machine in the game. He has all the attributes needed to be an elite-tier attacker in FIFA, and he certainly does not disappoint with his performances.

What is Kylian Mbappe like in-game?

Similar to the last few iterations of the franchise, Kylian Mbappe continues to be the best player in the game. The combination of rapid pace, lethal shooting abilities, and responsive dribbling makes him a problem for any opposition.

He also possesses five-star skill moves, which allow him to weave between defenders and unleash powerful shots past the opponent's goalkeeper.

Mbappe falls under the explosive acceleration category in the new AcceleRATE system introduced in FIFA 23. While the meta dictates that lengthy players are the most effective in-game, the PSG superstar defies this norm. Despite being explosive, he does not lose any steam after his initial acceleration and continues to plod forward, leaving defenders trailing.

What is Kylian Mbappe like in Ultimate Team?

Mbappe is among the most coveted cards in Ultimate Team. His abilities on the virtual pitch make him a valuable addition to any squad, as he has the power to single-handedly win games.

He is by far the most expensive base card in the game, with his rare gold version fetching a price in excess of 1.3 million FUT coins in the FUT transfer market.

