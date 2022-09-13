What is Lionel Messi's ratings in FIFA 23? Stats, in-game meta analysis, and more

Lionel Messi's stardom will be perfectly replicated in FIFA 23 once the game releases, based on what's been showcased to the public. The Argentine was the highest-rated player last year and retained his spot despite a poor season with PSG.

Although Messi has retained the top position in terms of overall, his overall stats have taken a definite hit. This could be attributed to the indifferent start he had in Paris. Following a dramatic transfer, the Argentine switched to PSG near the deadline. As a result, the first half of the season was forgettable for him, with a rebound happening in the second part.

B/R Football @brfootball [THREAD] Leo Messi is one of five players with a 91 rating in FIFA 23[THREAD] Leo Messi is one of five players with a 91 rating in FIFA 23 🌟 [THREAD] https://t.co/bqJx3ulwSV

Despite an average season, FIFA 23 still made him one of the five highest-rated players in the game. While all the details are yet to be revealed, an analysis can be made of what's known. Football in real life and the game can be quite different.

Messi will be a very strong card in FIFA 23, but with limitations

When looking at the stats, Messi has a well-rounded set of stats in FIFA 23. The card has its obvious strong points, but there are also some areas of concern. This also has to do with the base position of the card, and a different one could have made the stats look far better.

The Argentine has received a 91-rated RW card for the upcoming release, more or less along the expected lines. The overall has come down by two points from what it was in FIFA 22, but the base position has stayed the same. It's also a position where he usually operates in PSG.

He has 87 Acceleration and 76 Spring Speed which is contrasting in nature. With 91 Short Passing and 90 Long Passing, Messi will have no trouble finding a teammate in the game. His 84 Crossing might seem a bit weak, but it compliments well with his 4* Weak Foot, which is generally considered good in-game.

The Argentine will be lethal in front of the goal as far as finishing is concerned. With 90 Finishing, 93 Positioning, 86 Shot Power, and 91 Long Shots, it's a FIFA 23 player's dream. In addition, the card will be excellent on free kicks with 93 Free Kick Accuracy.

It's hard to predict whether FIFA 23's meta will change or not, given the game hasn't been released yet. However, expectations are similar to last year, which creates a definite problem to an extent. While his stats are good, it's lacking in certain key areas.

Messi's card in FIFA 23 seems to be tailor-made for the CAM position, where the reliance on pace is reduced to an extent. The attributes required to excel in those positions are excellent. Regarding the RW position, pacier cards tend to be more helpful.

It will mean cards with lesser overalls, but more pace will be preferred over PSG and Argentine stars. Another area of concern is the low attacking work rate. This can become a major nuisance, and to make matters worse, his defensive work rate is also common.

The Argentine's cards could become unsuitable for those FIFA 23 players who rely too much on the meta. Unless the meta changes, the card will be decent at best but nowhere close to being as magical as it is. However, players can find a way to make it work by playing him as a CAM in their Ultimate Team squads.

