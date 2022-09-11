When will FIFA 23 overall ratings release? Rumors hint at possible date, changes from earlier reveals

There has been less drama about FIFA 23's overall ratings since they were leaked due to a glitch on Xbox consoles. Traditionally, gamers have to wait for EA Sports to raise the curtain on the ratings in mid-September. However, thanks to the leaks, the community has already come up with guesses about what's coming.

The official ratings will indeed be offered if the latest leaks are to be believed. The data they offer also doesn't seem too far off the mark and seems quite accurate if history is anything to go by. Additionally, there are indications that the ratings could change when released.

#FIFA23 Ratings Reveal starts on Monday!Some ratings and stats have changed since the unintentional Xbox release 🚨 Ratings Reveal starts on Monday! Some ratings and stats have changed since the unintentional Xbox release ✅#FIFA23

Gamers will find out whether the leaks are true soon. FIFA 23 promises to be an epic offering that will mark the end of an era. Naturally, many fans will want their soccer heroes to stand out from the crowd.

FIFA 23 overall ratings to be officially released, according to latest leak

Two fresh rumors have surfaced on Twitter, courtesy of FIFA 23 News, which is known for providing reliable information about the franchise. A recent post from the page says the official reveal will start on Monday, September 12. While EA Sports hasn't confirmed anything yet, the date seems realistic and more accurate compared to some of the earlier leaks on social media.

Ratings and stats are of prime importance as they dictate how a footballer's card will be in-game. Going by the releases of these numbers from previous years, the second and third weeks of September tend to be the most active.

Hence, September 12 is quite a realistic date, and it won't be surprising if this piece of leaked information turns out to be accurate. Naturally, readers are requested to wait for official confirmation or information from EA Sports before speculating further.

Another rumor that can be found in the same tweet hints at something much more interesting than a release date for ratings. There will be changes in the stats of at least some cards disclosed by the Xbox leaks. However, the extent of the alterations is not known. Nevertheless, they might result in fresh rounds of debates and discussions among fans.

While social media went into hyperdrive due to the leaks, some felt those might not be the official stats present in the full release. This is because EA Sports typically updates ratings based on a footballer's real-life performance.

The strangest thing about the Xbox leaks was that five footballers were joint toppers in FIFA 23 when it came to overall ratings. Whether this will stay the same is hard to tell.

All things considered, the next few weeks are expected to be interesting, what with the worldwide release of FIFA 23 on September 30. One more thing worth mentioning is that owners of the Ultimate Edition will be able to jump into the experience three days earlier on September 27.

Edited by Soumyadyuti Ghosh