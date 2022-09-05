FIFA 23 ratings release: Expected date and time, how to check, and more

The official release date of FIFA 23 is edging closer, and with just a few weeks left before it comes out, the hype is higher than ever amongst the community.

The overall player ratings are probably the most anticipated aspect leading up to the game's annual release. Fans are always eager to know how highly rated their favorite players are, which leads to a lot of debate and discussion every year.

Recently, a glitch on Xbox made the game playable to several EA Play subscribers, causing much commotion on social media. Twitter was replete with gameplay footage and leaks about player ratings, stats, and in-game details.

However, with such a massive error on EA's part, lots of these details are bound to change before the official release of FIFA 23. Hype and anticipation are vital for every FIFA title's success. EA Sports will do its best to maintain these factors by keeping the experience fresh and subverting expectations.

Note: No official release dates have been announced by EA for FIFA 23 ratings. These dates are purely speculative based on previous years.

The Ratings Collective likely to return for FIFA 23

The Ratings Collective was introduced in FIFA 21 by EA Sports as a talent scouting system used to reveal the ratings and stats of the top-rated players in the game.

With FIFA 23 being released in just a few weeks, EA Sports will most likely do a ratings reveal in a similar fashion to previous years by using The Ratings Collective. Despite leaks spoiling the anticipation for many users, the ratings can be changed at any time before the game's release to keep the hype alive and going.

When will these ratings be officially revealed?

FIFA 22 came out on September 27, 2021. The Ratings Collective, featuring the reveal of the highest rated players overall as well as the highest rated players in the individual major leagues, was released in a staggered manner beginning on September 13.

Judging by this pattern, readers can safely assume that The Ratings Collective will return for FIFA 23, beginning two weeks before the official release date of the entire game.

With it being released on September 30, the official ratings release should commence on September 16.

Where to check for official ratings release

EA Sports announces all major news and developments regarding FIFA through its official account on Twitter. This handle is used primarily for posting promotional material and news.

A secondary account called FIFA Direct Communication informs gamers about new updates, patches, errors /and general information regarding live content.

However, The Ratings Collective will most likely be revealed on a separate Twitter handle called FIFA Ratings Collective. The account has already made several announcements regarding FIFA 23, including the ratings for FUT World Cup Heroes.

Fans can follow this account on Twitter to stay updated on the latest news regarding FIFA 23.

The top clubs in world football usually also do individual rating reveals on their YouTube channels, consisting of player reactions as well. These videos are a lot of fun and add to the overall hype of the new game.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Ravi Iyer