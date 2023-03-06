5 best formations in FIFA 23 (March 2023)

With the introduction of Hypermotion 2.0, FIFA 23 is by far the most realistic and authentic depiction of the beautiful sport in the history of the iconic franchise. EA Sports has paid extreme attention to intricate details, allowing multiple styles of play to flourish and succeed. In such an environment, more formations are viable in the current meta than ever before.

However, there are always certain formations and tactics that are more effective than the rest. These are the setups that adhere closely to the meta of FIFA 23, providing a more conducive experience for beginners as well as veterans to succeed.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

5 most overpowered formations in the current meta of FIFA 23

1) 4321

The 4321 setup is arguably the most popular and overpowered formation in FIFA 23. It is a fan-favorite amongst casual and competitive players alike, helping gamers elevate their performance to the next level. Not only is it the most common formation used in online seasons, FUT Champions and Division Rivals, it is also the go-to option for professional FIFA players at LAN events.

The most appealing aspect of 4321 is its versatility. It allows gamers to attack in numbers with three forwards, while transforming into a compact 442 during defensive scenarios. Based on the user's preferences and custom tactics, they can even include their full-backs and midfielders during the offensive build-up to try and overwhelm their opponents.

2) 4222

The 4222 is one of the most evergreen formations in the history of the franchise. It has retained its viability over the past few years after originally being considered inconsistent and unbalanced, and is just as effective as ever in FIFA 23. It is a more balanced and defensively secure version of 442, providing a safe and methodical approach to build-up play as well.

The two defensive midfielders offer an additional layer of defense in front of the backline, while the wide attacking-midfielders act as wingers to provide width in offense. However, these attacking midfielders are also capable of dropping to the middle of the pitch to provide passing options in the opponent's final third.

3) 4312

The 4312 formation is a slight variation of the 41212(2) setup. It is preferred over the latter because of its added versatility, as it offers more options when it comes to tactical application in midfield. Gamers can apply a wide variety of player instructions to the three midfielders to adopt a central or wide approach, while also retaining their defensive shape.

The two fullbacks play a significant role in this FIFA 23 formation. They are the only wing-based players in the 4312 setup and are responsible for creating offensive plays on the flank. They must also possess the pace, defensive abilities, and the stamina to advance up the field when needed, but track back quickly when possession is lost.

4) 4231

The 4231 is potentially the most consistent and reliable formation in the history of the iconic football-simulation franchise. It has been effective since the days of FIFA 17 and is just as viable in FIFA 23 as well. While it is slightly more defense-oriented than the other inclusions in this list, it provides the defensive stability needed to emphasize heavily in the attacking build-up.

The five midfielders in 4231 allow gamers to crowd the center of the pitch to rotate possession easily and slowly build the attack with calculated passes. The two defensive midfielders fortify the defensive setup, and even the three attacking midfielders can be instructed to come back on defense.

With so many bodies crowding the final third, it is an extremely difficult formation to break down in FIFA 23.

5) 3421

While the inclusion of the 3421 formation in this list might come as a surprise to many, it is one of the most effective setups in FIFA 23 when it comes to pure attacking football. Contrary to popular opinion, this lineup does not completely abandon all defense in exchange for more firepower in attack, as the wingers can often work as defensive full-backs as well.

The 3421 is usually deployed when gamers are in desperate need of a goal in the dying stages of a match, but can even serve as a viable starting formation. If players opt to start the game with this tactic, they must ensure that their wide midfielders possess versatile attributes that allow them to contribute in both offense and defense.

