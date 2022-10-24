Top 5 FIFA 23 meta formations you should try (October 2022)

FIFA 23 has been out for a few weeks and gamers are still coming to terms with the game's meta. Trying to get acclimated to a new FIFA title always comes with its own learning pains, and with FIFA 23 being the most realistic and authentic depiction of competitive football in the series, the meta is wildly different from any of its predecessors.

In such an environment, veterans and beginners alike will need all the help they can get when it comes to which formations are effective in-game. With the meta favoring possession-based plays and rewarding intricate passing, fans are eager to know which formation best suits their particular style of play.

These are the best formations in the current FIFA 23 meta

5) 442

The 442 is probably the most basic formation in real-life as well as on the virtual pitch. This is exactly what lends to its effectiveness, as the formation is an extremely balanced option in FIFA 23 and covers all the basics efficiently. Not only is it sound defensively, but it also provides ample passing options when going forward.

The strength of this formation lies in its versatility. The two strikers allow gamers to play one-two passes for quick counter attacks, whereas the wide-midfielders offer width to the offense, allowing gamers to exploit the space on the wings with rapid attackers. The two central midfielders (CMs) have the freedom to move up and down the pitch and facilitate both offense and defense while acting as ball carriers.

4) 4231

The 4231 is yet another OG formation of the franchise and has retained its viability in FIFA 23. It is basically a more defensive version of the 442 where the secondary striker has been replaced with a central attacking midfielder (CAM) to enable gamers to seamlessly link their defense to the attack.

Similar to the 442, the strength of the 4231 lies in its versatility. It is probably the most conducive formation in FIFA 23 and can accommodate several styles of play based on custom tactics and player instructions.

The wide attacking midfielders can play as wingers or drop into midfield to provide narrow passing options, adding to the dynamic nature of the formation, while the Central defensive midfielders (CDMs) act as an additional line of defense protecting the CBs. It is an incredible formation for the possession-based meta of FIFA 23 and provides plenty of passing options to slowly build up attacking plays.

3) 41212(2)

The narrow variation of the 41212 is amongst the most popular formations in the history of the series due to its attacking nature. It facilitates quick passing plays and attacks the heart of the opposition's defense by building plays through the center of the midfield. While the FIFA 23 meta favors a slow build-up in attack, the 41212 makes up for this with its pass-based approach.

The secret behind the success of the 41212 lies in the presence of the two strikers and the CAM, forming a lethal triangle and making marauding runs past the opponent's defensive line. The two wide CMs act as ball carriers, while the CDM helps the backline out with their defensive duties.

The full-backs make up for the lack of wingers in this formation by bombing up and down the field to add width to offensive plays.

2) 5122

The 5122 was recently added to FIFA 23 and has immediately cemented itself as one of the most broken and overpowered formations in the game. While it may not be regarded favorably by many due to its inherently defensive nature, its viability cannot be questioned.

The strength of any five-at-the-back formation is the presence of three CBs and two fullbacks, reinforcing all aspects of defense. The overwhelming defensive presence makes the backline almost impenetrable, especially with the additional cover provided by the lone CDM.

The two CMs help connect the backline with the attack by either carrying the ball forward or providing passes to the two strikers, who can work effortlessly with each other during counter attacking plays.

1) 4222

The 4222 has rapidly become a favorite amongst professional FIFA 23 players as it is the perfect counter to the 5122. Additionally, it is a more versatile variation of the 442, as it retains all of its positive aspects while improving upon its weaknesses and reinforcing the defense.

Similar to the 442, the two strikers are crucial during offensive plays. Instead of having wide midfielders, the formation takes a page out of 4231's book by having wide attacking midfielders who can play as wingers or drop into narrow positions to provide passing options. The two CMs are also replaced by CDMs to further bolster the defensive ranks of the formation.

