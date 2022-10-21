Is FIFA 23 worth buying?

It has been over 20 days since FIFA 23 was released on all platforms (a bit more if one considers the early access period). However, many players are still hesitant to check out the game due to skepticism about what it offers.

At the moment, there are hardly any discounts for FIFA 23. The only ones available are promotional offers at certain physical stores or a discount applicable to those who have subscribed to EA Play services on all platforms.

Many players will have to pay the full price if they want to enjoy this year's edition of FIFA. The question that now arises is whether the game offers enough good content for players to spend their hard-earned cash on it.

FIFA 23 is far from a perfect product, but it's the only option football lovers have

Football is widely considered to be the most popular sport in the world. The potential of a video game that aims to mimic the football experience is unquestionable, and EA Sports has proven this fact over the past two decades. However, as exciting as the developers' objective has been, they have frequently encountered obstacles.

The developers of the FIFA video game series release titles annually towards the end of September.

However, some fans feel there's not enough fresh content between two annual releases to warrant a full price for a new game. The same has been said about FIFA 23, but there's reason to believe otherwise.

This year's release is not a miraculous product, and it has several flaws. For starters, major bugs and glitches are yet to be fixed entirely, and there are loopholes that cheaters can exploit. Some features, like how the game decides matches where an opponent quits, are incredibly frustrating for players. There are also many points of criticism about the gameplay.

While it has its shortcomings, FIFA 23 offers better value than previous annual titles. While the gameplay is not perfect, it's suited for a wide player base. Things like Pace are dominant in the meta, but the new AcceleRATE system in the current-gen platforms has improved the situation. Additionally, many more cards are viable this year.

PC players can now enjoy current-gen features like HyperMotion. The game also offers a crossplay option in all the major game modes. Thanks to this feature, players can play with and against their friends and random opponents without worrying about the platform.

While all the game modes have been retained from previous years, FIFA 23 will also have a dedicated World Cup game mode. The mode recently became accessible, thanks to a glitch on the PS5, and it looks very interesting, to say the least.

Overall, FIFA 23 does what's expected and has a lot of scope for improvement. However, it's the best football video game that a lover of the sport can get today.

While eFootball 2022 is free, it doesn't have enough content for starters. It barely feels like a finished game and doesn't have anything to offer to those who prefer playing offline.

