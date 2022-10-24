The meta in FIFA 23 is unlike any of its predecessors, favoring a more realistic approach over the arcade-like gameplay of previous titles. With the inclusion of Hypermotion 2.0, the game features extremely immersive and authentic animations, visuals, and mechanics in general. This means that veterans and beginners alike are eager to learn the meta and figure out the best possible tactics to employ.

The 41212(2) has historically been one of the most overpowered and entertaining formations to use in FIFA, and this holds true for FIFA 23 as well. It is an attacking formation that allows gamers to dominate matches, while also being really accommodating, since it is conducive to different styles of play.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

The 41212 is an exceptional formation for attack-minded gamers in FIFA 23

41212(2), also known as the 41212 narrow, has historically been a fan favorite formation in FIFA. It is preferred over its wide variation as it allows for a more balanced approach, whereas 41212 wide often leaves spaces in the center of the field for opponents to exploit.

Why is the 41212 effective in FIFA 23?

The inherent offensive nature of the 41212 is what makes it a top choice among fans of the series. With the realistic approach of FIFA 23, the gameplay has slowed down significantly to replicate its real-life counterpart. The current meta of the game favors a more possession-based approach, with an emphasis on intricate passing plays. This makes the 41212 even more effective.

Two strikers paired with a central attacking midfielder (CAM) can form a lethal trio that can play one-two passes and get past the opposition's defense. They provide support and passing options to each other, creating issues for the opposing team's defense.

The central defensive midfielder (CDM) acts as the pivot, seamlessly linking defense to attack and serving as an extra layer of protection in front of the center-backs. The wide center-midfielders (CMs) act as ball carriers that move up and down the pitch, facilitating both offense and defense, while the full-backs act as wingers during attacking plays.

What are the best custom tactics for 41212 in FIFA 23?

While FIFA 23 custom tactics are subjective and largely depend on the style of play preferred by fans, these are the most balanced custom tactics for the 41212 in FIFA 23:

Defense

Defensive style: Balanced

Defensive width: 40

Defensive depth: 60

Offense

Build up play: Fast Buildup

Chance creation: Direct Passing

Width: 50

Players in the box: 6

Corners: 3

Freekicks: 1

Player instructions:

Both strikers in the 41212 must be instructed to stay forward and central, with one striker also being told to 'get in behind' so that they can always challenge the backline with marauding runs into the box.

The CAM should be instructed to stay forward and get into the box for crosses. The CDM should be told to cover center and stay back while attacking, making him an additional line of defense protecting the CBs. Both wide midfielders should be left completely on balanced settings to give them the freedom to roam up and down the pitch, and full-backs must be instructed to overlap.

Poll : 0 votes