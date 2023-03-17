5 best tips to win more matches in FIFA 23 Division Rivals (March 2023)

Division Rivals is the premier competitive game mode in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, allowing gamers to truly put their abilities to the test against some of the best players in the world. Not only are the rewards on offer extremely enticing, but the game mode is also used as a benchmark to determine which players qualify for Esports tournaments organized by EA Sports.

However, with so much on the line, achieving wins in Division Rivals is never easy. Despite the fiercely competitive nature of the game mode, there is a variety of ways in which gamers can boost their chances and secure wins in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

Crossplay and 4 other tips to win more matches in Division Rivals mode in FIFA 23

1) Improve your squad

The strength and versatility of your squad are crucial in determining how optimal your in-game performances are. While skilled players can compensate for any deficiencies in their lineup, having a worse roster than their opponent is always a massive disadvantage.

With how easy it is to obtain fodder in FIFA 23, gamers can always complete the most meta-player SBCs to add to their squad. Similarly, fans must also learn the trends and fluctuations of the FUT transfer market to trade and earn more coins. This is the most effective way to gradually boost the strength of your starting eleven.

2) Practice skill moves

Skill moves and dribbling are two of the most viable aspects of the offensive meta in FIFA 23. These mechanics allow gamers to weave past defenders easily before unleashing lethal shots past the goalkeeper into the back of the net. However, knowing when to implement the right maneuver can often be tricky and requires practice.

Most meta and overpowered skill moves require complex inputs via the right analog stick. Gamers should get comfortable with the controls in the offline Practice Arena to get a better hang of these mechanics to implement them effectively on the virtual pitch.

3) Practice right-stick switching

While scoring goals is the key to victory, life is much easier if gamers are adept at defending and shutting off any offensive plays from the opposition. Player switching is what makes all the difference in this scenario. The masses' most common method is the default L1/LB button, which switches control over to the defender closest to the ball.

However, the game's veterans utilize right-stick switching to transfer control over to any player on the pitch. This allows them to position their players more optimally, cut off passing lanes, and press the player in possession of the ball. This requires a lot of practice to get used to, and gamers must include it in their arsenal to get better results.

4) Custom tactics and formations

While most of the responsibility lies with the abilities and skills of the person controlling the players, having the most optimal formations, custom tactics, and player instructions can make a massive difference in FIFA 23. Professional Esports athletes utilize similar tactics and in-game formations to get the best out of their players, and casual gamers can do the same.

Formations like the 4-2-2-2 and 4-3-2-1 are some versatile options when it comes to the meta of FIFA 23. There is a plethora of information on YouTube and similar platforms that gives gamers insight into how these formations should be set up using custom tactics. Fans can elevate their gameplay to the next level by imitating these player instructions and tactics.

5) Crossplay

Crossplay is a new feature introduced in FIFA 23 that allows gamers to play against opponents from different platforms. This formed a significant part of the promotional material in the build-up to the game's release, and gamers were excited to experiment with this new addition.

However, things have not turned out how many would have hoped. With EA's ineffective anti-cheat system, console gamers with crossplay enabled often run into PC hackers. With hacks and cheats such as the invisibility glitch and the Ultimate AI glitch being widespread and overpowered on PC, the best choice for console gamers is to disable crossplay altogether.

