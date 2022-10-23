5 best FIFA 23 skill moves for advanced players

A few weeks after its release, FIFA 23 has already earned a reputation as one of the most realistic and authentic depictions of one of the most-loved sports. With next-gen graphics, animation, and the introduction of Hypermotion 2.0, the gameplay mechanics in FIFA 23 offer an immersive footballing experience unlike any other.

However, this realistic approach has severely affected the viability of skill moves in the game due to the deviation from a more arcade-like style of play. The FIFA 23 meta heavily favors passing and possession-based buildup rather than flashy and elaborate dribbling maneuvers.

Regardless, there are still a number of skill moves and combos that can be utilized by beginners and veterans alike to weave past opposition defenders and create scoring opportunities.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

These advanced skill move variations are excellent for FUT veterans in FIFA 23

1) Ball roll scoop turn

The ball roll is the most basic skill move in FIFA 23 and can be executed by most players. However, the dynamic scoop turn can only be performed by five-star skilled in-game footballers as it is executed while the player is in motion. The ball roll scoop seamlessly blends these two maneuvers together to create an incredible change of direction while fooling the opposition.

To perform a ball roll scoop, gamers must first perform a ball roll by holding the right stick to either side of the player in possession, followed by a scoop turn. To perform a scoop turn, execute a fake shot while moving the left stick in an arcing motion. This skill chain can only be executed by five-star skillers in FIFA 23 as it involves a running scoop turn, and is an excellent choice to trick defenders while creating space.

2) McGeady/Berba spin cancels

McGeady and Berba spins are incredible skill moves in FIFA 23 that are also beginner-friendly. They are performed using the same inputs, but while the Berba spin can be performed by four-star skillers, McGeady Spins can only be executed by a player possessing five-star skill moves. However, being able to cancel these skills midway adds a whole new element to the animation.

To perform the spin, flick the right stick in the direction the player is facing, and then 90 degrees to their left or right. To cancel this maneuver, press both L2 and R2 on PlayStation, or LT and RT on Xbox, while the animation is underway. This allows gamers to perform a quick exit in the direction of their choosing, bamboozling defenders and creating space for a shot or a pass.

3) Three-touch Roullette

The three-touch Roullette is yet another skill move that is effective in itself, but improves dramatically when combined with a skill cancel. It was introduced relatively recently compared to other entries on this list, and is extremely viable in the FIFA 23 meta.

To perform a three-touch Roullette, hold L2 on PlayStation or LT on Xbox and flick the right stick backwards twice. This will initiate the skill move animation, with the exit being in the direction opposite to where the player was initially facing. However, crafty gamers can cancel the animation using L2 and R2 on PlayStation, or LT and RT on Xbox, and then use the left stick to choose the exit direction.

4) Body Feints

Body Feints have been a part of the franchise for years, but their viability has recently suffered. However, with the sluggish left-stick dribbling of FIFA 23, these maneuvers are more effective than ever for changing lanes and creating space.

To perform a Body Feint, gamers need to practice and maintain coordination between the use of their left and right analog sticks. The skill move is performed by flicking the right stick in the direction you wish to feint, and then immediately using the left stick in the opposite direction to exit in that manner. This is very effective for creating space when marked tightly by defenders.

5) L2/LT fake shot

This is a variation of the fake shot that can only be performed by three-star and four-star skillers in FIFA 23. The variations performed by players with five-star skills are not as effective as the animation favors style over substance. It appears similar to a four-star heel to heel, but is much more effective as it keeps the ball closer to the player in possession and provides a significant pace boost.

As the name suggests, the skill move is performed by holding L2 on PlayStation or LT on Xbox and then performing a fake shot while holding the left stick in a forward direction. The skill can be performed anywhere on the pitch as it provides a boost of speed to the player in possession of the ball, and can even be used to blitz past defenders in tight spaces.

