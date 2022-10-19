The meta in FIFA 23 has shifted drastically compared to previous iterations of the game, notably in terms of the viability of dribbling and skill moves.

Skill moves have historically been overpowered in FIFA, with crafty veterans knowing how to execute the right maneuver to weave past defenders on every occasion.

However, with the introduction of Hypermotion 2.0, FIFA 23 is unlike any of its predecessors. It is by far the most realistic and authentic depiction of the beautiful game in the history of the franchise, which greatly affects the way fans approach gameplay.

With the meta rewarding a more passing and possession-based style of play, gamers who like to dribble past their opposition have had their preferences curtailed. However, they can still utilize a comprehensive arsenal of skill moves in certain situations, including the McGeady spin.

The McGeady Spin continues to be among the most useful skill moves in FIFA 23

The McGeady Spin has been a favorite in the FIFA community since the early days of FUT.

Named after Irish winger Aiden McGeady, who was renowned for creating the maneuver and executing it frequently, the skill move has maintained its viability over the years.

How to perform the McGeady Spin in FIFA 23

To perform the McGeady Spin, gamers must be dribbling with a five-star skiller, as it is a five-star skill move in FIFA. It has the same controller inputs as the Berba Spin, which is basically a four-star variation of the McGeady Spin and takes longer to execute.

To perform the skill move, flick the right stick forward toward the direction of the ball and then 90 degrees to the left or the right, depending on the direction you want to exit in.

You must ensure that your player is not sprinting while executing the skill move. They must either be standing still or jogging with the ball.

Which players can execute the McGeady Spin in FIFA 23?

Any player possessing five-star skill moves can execute the McGeady Spin in FIFA 23. This includes high-profile footballers like Cristiano Ronaldo, Kylian Mbappe, Neymar, Vinicius Junior, Kingsley Coman, Christopher Nkunku, Ousmane Dembele, Jadon Sancho, Memphis Depay, Joao Felix, Marcus Rashford, Riyad Mahrez, Paul Pogba, Thiago, Jan Cuadrado, and Angel Di Maria.

These are just a few examples of footballers who have earned five-star skiller status in FIFA 23 with their flashy style of play in real life.

Where is the best place to execute the McGeady Spin?

The two best scenarios to execute the McGeady Spin are on the wings to create space or in the opponent's penalty box to beat the defense and create a shooting opportunity.

The sharp and drastic change in direction that the McGeady Spin provides is extremely useful in sending defenders the wrong way. It opens up new avenues to either pass the ball, take a shot, or simply accelerate to the space ahead.

The McGeady Spin is by far one of the most viable and effective skill moves in the current meta and will be a valuable addition to any gamer's repertoire.

It is even more effective for fans who are comfortable with the in-game mechanics and know how to cancel skill moves. By holding down both L2 and R2 on PlayStation or LT and RT on Xbox, gamers can cancel the McGeady Spin to add new dynamic variations to the skill move.

Poll : 0 votes