How to make players lengthy in FIFA 23?

The lengthy body type has had the most decisive impact on FIFA 23 since the introduction of the new mechanic at this year's launch. With the new system, every footballer reacts differently to situations, which creates an advantage for some.

'Lengthy' refers to a particular body type which is the signature of tall, lanky footballers. Not every tall footballer has this body type, which makes some more desirable than the rest. The biggest strength of this particular body type is created by how the AcceleRATE system works in the game. The new system heavily favors lengthy types.

Several cards are already available that come with the option by default. Interestingly, chemistry styles in FIFA 23 seem to play a significant role in dictating body types, as they can potentially change a player's style. Players can modify some cards into lengthy ones, even if that wasn't their original type.

With the correct chemistry style, some footballers can ace FIFA 23

Once a lengthy body type had emerged as the dominant force, the community quickly looked for such cards. Naturally, not every card comes with that body type; some are poor in the meta. Several players were disappointed that their favorite cards didn't come with an adjustable body type.

However, there's a helpful technique for turning many cards into lengthy body types with suitable in-game chemistry modifiers. Until last year, players saw chemistry styles as stat boosters in a selective fashion. While that role still stays true, their purpose has changed in light of recent events.

The Architect chemistry style is arguably the most common one that can turn cards into a lengthy body type. It seems highly effective in converting the body types and getting the desired ones for the players. However, Architect isn't the only one, which varies with the cards.

Players should note that not every card has an adjustable body type. EA Sports assigns some specifications in FIFA 23, which allow certain cards to avail the lengthy body type in the first place. For others, chemistry-style cards unlock it and offer the same advantages. This is due to the particular boosts provided by those chemistry styles, which makes them eligible for the lengthy body type.

What makes the lengthy body type so effective in FIFA 23?

The new AcceleRATE system has changed the dribbling and running animations to a fair extent from last year. This means the same stats and attributes work differently in this year's release. Lengthy cards are hard to tackle and rob of the ball, to begin with, and they allow players to dominate a game.

The body type in FIFA 23 has become even more impactful on forwards, making their in-game pace much more prominent than their stats suggest. Some, like Edin Dzeko's Rulebreakers cards, even have an animation style that makes them dominant in the meta. It's also unlikely that their dominance in the meta will change anytime soon.

