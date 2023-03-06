The meta of FIFA 23 is constantly changing and evolving to accommodate new tactics and formations in the mix. With EA Sports introducing a host of new patches and live tuning updates every month, gamers have to constantly switch up their style of play and adapt to the changes; however, there are certain tactics and formations that continue to retain their viability and effectiveness.

4-3-2-1 is arguably the most popular formation in FIFA 23, especially with seasoned veterans and competitive players. It offers a unique balance between offense and defense while accommodating various playstyles. With the formation being so overpowered in the latest iteration of the iconic football simulation series, gamers will be eager to learn more about its custom tactics and player instructions.

4-3-2-1 is amongst most meta formations in FIFA 23

There is a good reason for 4-3-2-1's popularity with hardcore FIFA gamers and casuals. The formation has several merits that set it apart from other formations, as it can transform into a deep-lying 4-4-2 in defense while retaining its 4-3-2-1 shape during attacking plays. This greatly boosts the versatility of this formation, allowing fans to easily get used to how it performs in-game.

What are the best custom tactics and instructions to use for 4-3-2-1?

Custom tactics largely rely on preferences and playstyles, but gamers often opt for 42 width and 71 depth defensively, as it allows them to retain the shape of the formation without being dragged out of position. The high-depth setting triggers an automatic offside trap during the opposition's counter-attacking plays, which is extremely useful in FIFA 23.

Regarding player instructions, all three forwards must be set to 'stay central' and 'get in behind,' providing gamers with plenty of overlapping runs to target with long through balls. The striker and left forward should be instructed to stay forward, while the right forward should be instructed to come back in defense. This transforms the formation into a variation of 442 while defending.

The central midfielder and right-central midfielder must be instructed to 'stay back while attacking' and 'cover centre'. These two form the core of the team, creating plays from the center of the park while also fortifying the roster defensively. The left-central midfielder must be set to 'cover wing' as he will act as the opposing winger in the defensive 4-4-2 shape.

In defense, both full-backs should be told to overlap, with the right-back being on balanced instructions while the left-back is told to stay back while attacking.

What players are best for this 4-3-2-1 setup in FIFA 23?

Player selection is just as important as custom tactics regarding the 4-3-2-1 formation in FIFA 23. Gamers must ensure that all three forwards have high pace and shooting attributes, as they will serve as the primary goal-scoring threat. The two midfielders covering the center of the pitch must have high passing and defending attributes, while the third midfielder must possess versatile stats in both offense and defense.

All four defenders must possess good pace stats to cope with the high-depth setting. Pace is the most dominant stat in the meta of FIFA 23, as it has always been in the history of the franchise. The balanced full-back will be making many marauding runs to contribute to offensive plays, so he must also have good passing and dribbling attributes.

