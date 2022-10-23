Is FIFA 23 cross-platform? Diving into all game modes offering crossplay

One of FIFA 23's best features is its cross-play ability, which EA Sports added full-time. There were early hints after the developers tested the element in last year's release. Following several requests from the fan base, EA Sports has finally ensured that the platform won't restrict playability.

There are still certain limitations that players will have to keep in mind when enjoying cross-play. While the feature is fully integrated into the game, it has few restrictions as all the modes are omitted. Moreover, there are some barriers with different generations of platforms.

Nevertheless, the feature has been a game-changer since FIFA 23 was released worldwide on September 30. Crossplay has had several impacts on the game, with most of them being positive.

FIFA 23 has cross-play on most of the game modes, but it also has some restrictions

As part of its crossplay ability, EA Sports has ensured that all game modes will be under its wing. The emphasis has been put on those game modes, particularly involving players taking upon each other directly.

The biggest game mode in FIFA 23, which offers cross-play, is the Ultimate Team mode. Since its introduction, Ultimate Team has grown better every year, with millions of players testing each other. Creating a unique squad with cards of choice allows players to form a team of superstars.

With cross-play, the competition level has increased even further, and EA Sports has ensured that all the sub-modes can enjoy the feature. This includes Division Rivals, FUT Champions Playoffs, FUT Champions Finals, and the online draft mode. Players also have the option to disable cross-play on any/all of these modes if they want to do so.

FIFA 23 has kept that aspect in mind regarding online friendlies. Both FUT and non-FUT-friendly matches can be played between friends on different platforms. FUT Online Friends, FUT Play a Friend, and Exhibition kick-offs come with a cross-play feature.

This year's game might have cross-play, but there are certain restrictions that a player needs to keep in mind. One of the biggest misses is the Pro Clubs mode, which allows players to live the life of a professional footballer. EA Sports has explained that it would be premature to introduce the feature to a particular game mode.

The announcement led to a lot of resentment among fans. It remains to be seen if Pro Clubs will get cross-play with a future update. There's also the question of cross-generation, which isn't supported at the moment. Older-generation users can only find matches between each other. Users on Xbox Series XlS, PS5, PC, and Google Stadia can enjoy the matches together.

Additionally, players must own separate copies of the game on every platform they want to play. This is true even if they use the same EA ID. Each version will also have a separate progression system and won't sync together.

