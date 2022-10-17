FIFA 23 Ultimate Team No Control SBC: How to complete, potential costs, and more

No Control is the latest Rulebreakers-themed Squad Building Challenge released by EA Sports in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team. It is a daily SBC that rewards players with a tradable pack for completing the challenge.

The Rulebreakers promo is well and truly underway in FIFA 23, with EA Sports releasing special versions of footballers in packs and SBCs that redefine the norms associated with their style of play. These special items receive significant buffs in all areas, with the exception of a particular attribute that is downgraded instead.

With a host of special Rulebreakers items available in packs, daily pack-based SBCs such as No Control provide gamers with the opportunity to obtain them in hopes of adding one of these coveted and elusive cards to their squad.

No Control is the latest Rulebreakers challenge SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

FIFA 23 has had the most successful launch in the history of the franchise, with over 10 million active players in the first week.

With Ultimate Team being the most dynamic mode in the series, it naturally attracts veterans and newbies alike. For beginners, the experience can often be overwhelming as there is a plethora of things to do in FUT to improve your squad.

In such a scenario, daily SBCs like No Control provide fans with the opportunity to wisely invest their assets in order to potentially add to their FUT teams and optimize their time in the mode.

How to complete the No Control SBC in FIFA 23?

These are the requirements specified in the No Control SBC:

Minimum leagues in Squad: Two

Maximum clubs in the Squad: Five

Minimum Three players from the same nation

Player Quality: Minimum Silver

Minimum One player: Rare

Minimum two players with minimum OVR of 75

Number of Players in the Squad: 11

Rewards: Small Rare Mixed Players pack

The estimated cost of this SBC is around 5,000 FUT coins.

Is the No Control SBC worth it?

FIFA 23 has had a rather concerning trend of offering untradable rewards in exchange for completing Squad Building Challenges. Even the Advanced SBC rewards were made untradable in this iteration of the series, much to the disappointment of loyal fans who were used to the tradable SBC rewards of previous years.

In such an environment, any SBC that offers tradable pack rewards is a much-welcome addition to FUT. The No Control SBC provides gamers with a tradable Small Rare Mixed Players pack, which has a store value of around 12,500 FUT coins. Compared to the cost of completing it, this is an absolute bargain that makes the SBC worth completing in FIFA 23.

The pack contains six player items of varying qualities, all being rare versions. The contents of the pack are tradable, allowing gamers to list them for purchase on the FUT transfer market.

With FUT Rulebreakers being in packs, including the elusive Rulebreakers Cristiano Ronaldo, fans will be eager to get any opportunity to obtain these special items to either add them to their squad or sell them and increase their coin balance.

