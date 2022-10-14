FIFA 23 Rulebreakers Team 1 gets leaked: Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo leads the way

FIFA 23 Rulebreakers Team 1 will officially arrive in just a few hours, and Cristiano Ronaldo is one of the cards expected to be present on it. While it might not be the designated time yet, reliable leaker FUT Sheriff has leaked the entire first squad on his official Twitter handle.

Fans have been eagerly waiting to see what the Rulebreakers promo brings ever since FUT Sheriff teased it. The last two days have been full of leaks of some of the cards that will get their special editions as part of it. What makes the promo even more interesting is that it will feature two squads instead of one.

If these leaks turn out to be accurate, Team 1 has some phenomenal cards that players will be able to employ in the game. Cristiano Ronaldo appears to be the one with the highest overall, but there are some more exciting candidates to give him company in the FIFA 23 meta.

FIFA 23 Rulebreakers Team 1 leaks shows Ronaldo has the leader, but Ribery goes to Team 2

Cristiano Ronaldo was the first Rulebreakers card that was leaked to the fans, and this version comes with a boost to his Pace and vital stats in other departments as well. The unique card has an increased overall, when compared to the base version. Here's the complete list of all the cards rumored to be present on Team 1.

FIFA 23 Rulebreakers Team 1 leaked roster

Przemyslaw Frankowski LWB 83

Hector Herrera CM 84

Ben Godfrey CB 84

Wilfried Zaha LW 86

Jesus Navas RB 86

Leonardo Bonucci CB 87

Nabil Fekir CAM 87

Kalvin Phillips CDM 88

Edin Dzeko ST 88

Gerard Pique CB 89

Cristiano Ronaldo ST 91

Ronaldo's 91-rated striker card will be heavily sought-after amongst fans, given the increase to his Pace. The Pace on his base card has been a major talking point as many FIFA 23 players feel that it's unjustified.

Another card that looks simply stunning is that of Edin Dzeko. The card is rumored to have a lengthy body type, which has had the most decisive impact on the meta this year. The Rulebreakers promo has removed its only weakness by boosting the Pace of the card.

Nabil Fekir and Gerard Pique will be in good demand as well, with the duo boasting a good set of stats. They could be long-term assets for those building La Liga teams, and both cards come with boosts to their Pace.

One exciting card that fans will have to wait for is that of Ribery. His leaked card has incredible stats and will likely come with 5* Weak Foot and 5* Skill Moves, which will be phenomenal in the current meta.

Readers are advised to wait for official confirmation later tonight, and all stats and cards featured in the leaked FIFA 23 Rulebreakers Team 1 are subject to change in the official release.

