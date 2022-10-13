FIFA 23 Rulebreakers promo - All leaked cards featuring Cristiano Ronaldo, Pique, and more

Cristiano Ronaldo is one of the footballers who might be featured in the FIFA 23 Rulebreakers promo once it goes live. This information is based on the community leaks shared by FUT Sheriff and Criminal FIFA, who have been incredibly reliable with such reveals. While there are no guarantees until an official reveal is made, these cards are likely to appear on Friday when the new event starts.

Rulebreakers will be the third promo to be released in the game, following the Ones To Watch (OTW) and Road to the Knockouts (RTTK) cards. This is likely to be the first double-week promo and has got the players excited about it. There might be the release of two teams for the first time this year, and if that happens, fans will be able to obtain more cards.

There have been some interesting reveals, with Ronaldo being the biggest name among them. The official announcements will likely begin as the expected release date draws closer. Here's a roundup of all the cards that are expected to appear on Friday via packs, objectives, and SBCs.

FIFA 23 Rulebreakers could feature some big names in football, including Cristiano Ronaldo

Ronaldo was the first leak to appear on social media late on Tuesday night. His card has been a big talking point in FIFA 23, as some of his vital areas have been nerfed. With the Rulebreakers card, players will now be able to obtain an improved version of the footballer and overcome the weaknesses in the base variant.

Since Ronaldo's card was leaked, there were more such reveals throughout yesterday evening, and it's safe to say that everything looks quite interesting. Crystal Palace's Wilfried Zaha is a favorite among FIFA 23 players due to the skillful nature of the card. Rulebreakers will unlock his special version with a potential boost to physicality.

Barcelona fans will have a blast from the past very soon as Gerard Pique will also be featured in the promo. His pace has received a boost on the promo card, which will be interesting in FIFA 23's context. This variant could be very valuable due to the pace boost and will allow players to negate the major weaknesses of the base version.

When FIFA 22 was released, Nabil Fekir received a wonderful RTTK promo card that stayed the best in the position for a long time. He may not have been present in the RTTK promo this time, but it could all change soon with the upcoming Rulebreakers promo.

According to the leaks, the Real Betis creative midfielder will get a special card in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team. If the rumored stats turn out to be true, Fekir has also received a boost in pace that makes the card quite strong in the meta.

There are interesting days are ahead for Ronaldo fans as they could get their wish of seeing a special card come true. For others, there would be no less interest, especially as more leaks are expected to be released today.

It remains to be seen how much of these rumors will turn out to be true and if any of the four cards mentioned above will be obtainable via an SBC or objectives. The latter has received some very strong cards so far in the two previous promos. FIFA 23 players will be hoping that the trend will continue with Rulebreakers as it allows everyone to improve their squads.

Players are advised to follow the official sources for confirmed information. EA Sports traditionally starts teasing some bigger cards before a promo is dropped. If Ronaldo or any of the other names on this list truly appear in the promo, fans can expect a confirmation soon.

Poll : 0 votes