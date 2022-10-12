5 FIFA 23 Roads To The Knockout (RTTK) cards which are likely to get double upgrades

EA released this week's FIFA 23 promo on 7th October called Roads To The Knockouts (RTTK) to commemorate the ongoing European championships ranging from all three tiers: Champions League, Europa League and Conference League.

The special cards in the promo, much like the Ones To Watch cards, are eligible for upgrades down the line and are therefore highly sought after by Ultimate Team players.

Featuring top talent playing in Europe, the Roads To The Knockouts series upgrades are two-fold. The first upgrade is simple, as players will get a boost to their overall rating if they qualify for the knockout stages of their respective competitions. The second upgrade is for players whose teams go on to win two of the last three upcoming group-stage matchups.

This list ranks the players who have a high chance of getting both upgrades; for a list of the best RTTK cards in FIFA 23, read this.

5 RTTK cards that have the best chance to get dual upgrades in FIFA 23 Road To The Knockouts Promo

5) Moreno (Villarreal)

As the only Conference League Representative on this list, the Spanish team has been playing quite well. Having won three out of the three matches, Villarreal is sitting comfortably at the top of their group containing Lech Poznan, Austria Wien and H. Beer-Sheva with a healthy goal difference of 7.

Team BeSoccer



El Villareal es líder de su grupo con 9 puntos.



Próximos partidos



@fkaustriawien (13/10/2022)

@hbs_fc (27/10/2022)

@lechpoznan (03/11/2022)



% por victoria Alto

% por clasificar Alto



El Villareal es líder de su grupo con 9 puntos.

Próximos partidos

@fkaustriawien (13/10/2022)
@hbs_fc (27/10/2022)
@lechpoznan (03/11/2022)

% por victoria Alto
% por clasificar Alto

As such, the 87-rated RTTK card for Gerard Moreno has a high probability of getting both the Wins upgrade and the qualification upgrade. With two upgrades, the Spanish striker will be boosted to an impressive 89-rated card, making him one of the better forwards in FIFA 23 Ultimate team.

4) Odegaard (Arsenal)

Representing the Europa League is Arsenal midfielder, Martin Odegaard. The Premier League team is looking good atop their group, having comfortably beaten Bodo/Glimt and FC Zurich. Their match with PSV did get postponed , so Odegaard has four games to get both of the upgrades to his RTTK card.

Team BeSoccer



El Arsenal es líder de su grupo con 6 puntos.



Próximos partidos



@glimt (13/10/2022)

@psv (20/10/2022)

@psv (27/10/2022)





% por victoria Alto

% por clasificar Alto



El Arsenal es líder de su grupo con 6 puntos.

Próximos partidos

@glimt (13/10/2022)
@psv (20/10/2022)
@psv (27/10/2022)
@fc_zuerich (03/11/2022)

% por victoria Alto
% por clasificar Alto

The 86-rated CAM player has a good chance of getting boosted to a 88 card, making him a pretty good investment, and he is currently going for under 100K. The attacking midfielder is also a good link to fellow Norwegian Erling Haaland, arguably the best player in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team.

3) Valverde (Real Madrid)

Frederico Valverde has been having a great time at Real Madrid, having received two special cards released within weeks. As a Player of the Month and an RTTK card, he is already a highly sought-after card in FUT, and the boosts he can get make him way more valuable.

Valverde has already received the Qualification upgrade after yesterday's draw with Shakhtar Donetsk. However, the upcoming matchups against Celtic and RB Leipzig are expected to go as smoothly as the last time they met. Meaning, there is still a high chance for him to upgrade to an 89-rated CM card.

2) Muller (Bayern Munich)

Thomas Muller is the third-highest-rated RTTK card and has won all three matches against high-level opponents such as Barcelona in the Champions League group stage with ease. As such, Bayern Munich sit atop their group, having acquired nine out of nine points and an impressive goal difference of nine.

Muller's 88-rated Road To The Knockouts card has a high chance of getting a double upgrade, making him a 90-rated CAM. Fingers crossed his pace gets boosted even more as his RTTK card already got a 9-point upgrade.

1) Aubameyang (Chelsea)

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is currently the top card eligible for both the upgrades to his RTTK card as Chelsea top their group, having won their latest game against AC Milan with an impressive three-goal margin.

The 89-rated card was already a fantastic option for players looking for a good striker for their FIFA 23 FUT squad. Still with a double upgrade, Aubameyang would have a rating of 91, which is at par with the highest rated base cards in FIFA 23 with the likes of Gold Cards for Messi, Benzema, Mbappe and Lewandowski.

Riggers



Aubameyang W

Foden D

Valverde D

Messi D

Sule D

Bremer L

Bennacer L



RTTK Cards Update
Aubameyang W
Foden D
Valverde D
Messi D
Sule D
Bremer L
Bennacer L

yeah not a good night for RTTK cards except for Aubameyang

Speaking of Messi, his 92-rated RTTK card doesn't find a spot on the list, much like other promising players such as Manchester City's Phil Foden, because both PSG and City drew their last Champions League games. Read this for a list of the best RTTK cards to get for your FIFA 23 Ultimate Squad and information on which to avoid.

