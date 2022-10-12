FIFA 23 Rulebreakers promo - Expected release date and time, leaked cards, and more

The Rulebreakers is set to be the third promo in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, and the expected date for it to arrive is not very far away. With the expiry of the current Road to the Knockouts (RTTK) promo already clear, the foundation has been laid for the next one. This one has excited fans as it's a different type.

The OTW and RTTK promos have featured cards that have a chance to get upgraded based on real-life incidents. The Rulebreakers promo is quite different, and if things stay the same, the cards will have an unprecedented boost in any one stat that's not common. The boosted overall and the surprising stats make some of these cards highly effective, leading to increased demand.

Based on history, an educated guess can be made about when the promo will go live in FIFA 23. EA Sports hasn't announced anything as of now, but thanks to the community, there have been some interesting leaks so far. This includes information about the possible duration of the promo and a major card that could be part of it.

The Rulebreakers promo in FIFA 23 will release interesting cards with surprise boosts in a certain department

A common factor for promos in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team is the fact that they introduce special cards. They have better stats than their base versions and also have the potential for upgrades.

The Rulebreakers is rumored to begin with the expiry of the ongoing RTTK promo. If the rumors turn out to be true, the new ones will kick off on October 14 and begin immediately after the RTTK promo is over.

There are no expectations for the commencing time to change, and hence it will begin at 6:00 PM UK time/1:00 PM ET/10:00 AM PT/10:30 PM IST. There are also rumors that the promo will be the first in FIFA 23 to last for two weeks. It could also mean that there's a chance for it to feature two squads that will be released in a weekly fashion.

As the promo release comes closer, there will be more leaks, and an interesting one has already taken place. Cristiano Ronaldo is rumored to appear in it and will get a special 91-rated ST card. Thanks to its previous nature, one key area has received a stunning boost to make the card unique.

Last year, fans received the Rulebreakers promo very well because of how unique the cards seemed. For example, despite being a CDM, Casemiro had a very high shot rating. It remains to be seen if a similar system will be used this year. If the leaked cards turn out to be true, the promo will work in the same fashion as the previous year.

As usual, FIFA 23 players will have different ways to obtain the special cards once they go live. They will be available in packs but will have low odds. Alternatively, one will get SBCs that will drop special Rulebreakers cards as rewards.

Lastly, objective rewards will likely hand out cards from the promo. Fans are eager to discover which special cards will be introduced in FIFA 23 under it.

