FIFA 23 leaks hint at Cristiano Ronaldo getting a special card in the Rulebreakers promo

The Rulebreakers promo in FIFA 23 could be big news for Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo if recent rumors turn out to be true. According to the latest leaks, the Portuguese could have a special card belonging to the promo.

Reliable FIFA 23 leaker @FutSheriff announced the leak on Twitter earlier today. According to him, the Portuguese will get a 91-rated striker card. If the overall turns out to be true, Ronaldo will have received a single-point boost over the rating on his base card.

The Ultimate Team has been a nest of activity with two great promos. Although the Rulebreakers promo hasn't been confirmed at this point in time, multiple rumors have hinted at the same. An official confirmation will likely arrive 48 hours before the release of the promo. As the release date comes closer, leaks related to cards that might feature have begun to surface.

Cristiano Ronaldo hasn't had the best season, but he recently scored the 700th club goal against Everton. He has received a slight nerf in FIFA 23 on his base card, but if the rumors turn out to be true, the promo card will have a lot of value for players.

Ronaldo could be the highest-rated Rulebreakers card in FIFA 23, according to rumors

Since news of the Rulebreakers promo broke, fans have been quite excited about what they might receive. After all, it's set to be the first promo in the game that will last for a couple of weeks. The Ones To Watch (OTW) promo expired after one week, and the Road to the Knockouts (RTTK) promo will follow suit once the current week ends.

As the release date gets closer, there's likely to be more leaks showing which cards will be included. The RTTK promo was all about Lionel Messi's special card, and Rulebreakers will likely belong to Cristiano Ronaldo.

Much has been said about the pace of the Manchester United star in the game following his base card having an 81 rating in the department. It's the lowest he has had since reaching football stardom for the first time, and it didn't sit well with his fan base.

The rumored stats on the Ronaldo Rulebreakers card have a better pace and improved all-round stats in all departments. Shooting and Dribbling are the strong points, with ratings of 88 and 91, respectively. Despite a nerf in the stats, the base version has continued to remain popular with fans.

It goes without saying that the demand for this rumored card will be high in FIFA 23 once it's released in the game. It should be noted that there hasn't been any official information so far, and readers are advised to take the information with a grain of salt.

