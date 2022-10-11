5 cheap 85-rated players in FIFA 23 that you can sign in Ultimate Team

Ultimate Team is the most popular game mode in FIFA 23, attracting a massive demographic of players from around the world. It is also, by far, the most profitable venture for EA Sports, generating a large chunk of its annual revenue through microtransactions.

Gamers can either spend money or grind gameplay and menu content to build and improve their FUT squads. For those who do not want to spend money on microtransactions in FIFA 23, buying new players to upgrade the squad can be a challenging task. Overpowered meta cards often come with a hefty price tag, but there are always cheap players who are incredibly effective in-game.

Matthijs de Ligt, Cody Gakpo, and 3 other 85-rated players who are absolute bargains for their price in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

1) Memphis Depay (Gold)

Despite being rather inconsistent for FC Barcelona since his transfer from Lyon, Memphis Depay has retained his abilities on the virtual pitch. He has historically been incredible in FIFA, especially in Ultimate Team due to his various boosted special versions.

Depay has everything it takes to be a viable attacking option in FIFA 23. He has five-star skills and 86 dribbling, which makes him a smooth operator when in possession of the ball. He is also a versatile attacker, as he can play as a striker, center-forward, and left winger, making it easy to fit him into any squad. His league and nationality-based links also facilitate his viability in most teams.

With an architect chem-style, Depay can be converted into the lengthy acceleration type, which makes him overpowered in-game. He costs under 20,000 FUT coins, which is a bargain for what he offers in-game.

2) Matthijs de Ligt (Gold)

Matthijs de Ligt has established himself as one of the best defensive talents in Europe, with his abilities securing him a move to Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich in the summer. The Dutch beast is an absolute wall in defense, and his talents are accurately reflected in his FIFA 23 ratings.

De Ligt has had a significant pace upgrade in FIFA 23 compared to previous years. With 75 pace, 84 defense, and 87 physical, he will be an absolute nightmare for attackers to deal with. He is also a 'lengthy' player under the new AcceleRATE system of FIFA 23, which will enable him to catch up to any attacker and muscle them off the ball.

With a price tag of under 10,000 FUT coins, De Ligt will be an excellent pick-up for anyone with a Bundesliga squad.

3) Martin Terrier (Road to the Knockouts)

The latest Road to the Knockouts promo in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team has provided fans with some extremely viable options to buy for their squad. While expensive options like Lionel Messi and Phil Foden stole the show, cards like Martin Terrier were overlooked despite their impressive stats.

With 90 pace and 85 shooting, Terrier will be a brilliant addition to French or Ligue 1-themed squads. He can also play multiple positions in the attack, including striker, left midfielder, and left winger, making it easier to accommodate him into any squad.

With an architect chem-style, Terrier falls under the lengthy acceleration type and will be a nightmare for the opposition's defense.

Despite being a special promo card, Terrier costs under 15,000 FUT coins. He could also potentially be upgraded, depending on his team's performance in the Europa League, making him a worthwhile purchase.

4) Cody Gakpo (Team of the Week)

Cody Gakpo has been among the stand-out players in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team. He was included in the very first Team of the Week squad of this game cycle and has since received a special Player of the Month SBC. He is a fan favorite, with gamers appreciating how effective he is in-game despite being rather inexpensive.

With 89 pace, 84 shooting, and 86 dribbling, TOTW Gakpo is an incredibly well-rounded attacker in FIFA 23. The only issue with his card is the league he plays in, as the Dutch league does not have many meta options to link him with.

TOTW Gakpo costs around 15,000 FUT coins, which is a brilliant deal considering his attributes and in-game abilities.

5) Lars Ricken (FUT Hero)

With the recent debacle surrounding the tradeable FUT Hero pack being accidentally released by EA, the prices of Hero cards have taken a major blow. However, it still comes as a surprise that a card as good as Lars Ricken is as cheap as he is in the current FIFA 23 transfer market.

As a FUT Hero, Ricken is amazing for squad-building as he receives full chemistry at all costs. He also provides a strong boost in chemistry to fellow Bundesliga players in the squad.

Ricken possesses well-rounded attributes in FIFA 23 and is a viable option in midfield. He is also able to play in multiple positions.

Despite being a FUT Hero, Ricken costs under 28,000 FUT coins, which is an incredible deal.

