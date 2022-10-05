FIFA 23 Ultimate Team Cody Gakpo POTM SBC: How to complete, potential costs, and more

Cody Gakpo has been crowned the inaugural Eredivisie Player of the Month (POTM) for FIFA 23. To celebrate his victory, EA Sports have given him a spectacular special version in Ultimate Team that can be unlocked by completing a Squad Building Challenge (SBC).

The youngster joins the likes of Marcus Rashford, Kim Min Jae and Federico Valverde in the illustrious list of players to have received a special POTM item so far in FIFA 23. The Dutch winger already has a special card in FUT, as he was included in the very first Team of the Week.

However, this POTM item is certainly an upgrade over the TOTW version. While the TOTW card is rated 85, the POTM has an overall rating of 86 and possesses higher shooting, dribbling, passing and physical stats.

Cody Gakpo has received a special SBC in FIFA 23 to celebrate him winning the Eredivisie Player of the Month award

Compared to the other Player of the Month SBCs released so far in FIFA 23, Cody Gakpo appears to offer the best value. While leakers had announced him as the winner a few days earlier on Twitter, the specifications of the challenge were unknown.

Fans were eagerly anticipating the SBC to see what the requirements would be, as his TOTW version is a fan-favorite amongst the FIFA community.

How to complete the Cody Gakpo POTM SBC in FIFA 23?

The SBC requires just a single squad to complete. Here are the requirements that users need to fulfill in order to unlock this incredible item in-game:

Number of players from Netherlands: Min one

Players with minimum OVR of 85: Min two

Squad rating: Min 84

The SBC is estimated to cost around 28,000 FUT coins, which is a bargain considering the quality offered by the card. This cost can be further reduced by using the players available in your FUT club.

Considering the number of objective and milestone packs being opened, fans will undoubtedly have enough fodder cards in their club to fulfill this SBC.

Is the Cody Gakpo POTM SBC worth completing in FIFA 23?

Cody Gakpo is an overpowered player in the FIFA 23 meta. His TOTW version is already splendid in almost every attacking position on the pitch, and with the stats boost on the POTM card, he will inevitably be even better.

He possesses pace, shooting, and physical attributes, as well as the height and in-game build, to be a dominant force on the virtual pitch.

With the AcceleRATE feature introduced in FIFA 23's Hypermotion 2.0 system, players like Cody Gakpo have become extremely viable in-game. By applying an architect chemstyle on this card, he can be converted into a 'lengthy' acceleration type and become an absolute beast offensively.

He also has four-star skill moves and a four-star weak foot, ensuring that the card has no weaknesses in general.

The card can easily be included in any squad because of his nationality. Eredivisie players like Jurrien Timber can also be used to provide him with the chemistry links required. Overall, the SBC is an absolute bargain for the price.

