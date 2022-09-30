FIFA 23 Ultimate Team Marcus Rashford POTM SBC - How to complete, potential costs, and more

Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford has been awarded FIFA 23 POTM (Player of the Month) for September, and players can earn their special card by completing the dedicated SBC. Earlier on September 30, his SBC went live and could be solved by anyone within the next 30 days.

Squad Building Challenges are a great way to build great Ultimate Team squads as they hand out different rewards. In the case of POTM cards, they can only be obtained from solving their respective SBCs, and there's no other way of obtaining one. This makes doing the challenge truly valuable, as Rashford's POTM card looks great considering the start of the campaign.

Marcus Rashford is the first POTM in FIFA 23 from the Premier League

The news of Rashford winning the coveted position is well-known in the community. There was never any doubt about POTM cards being locked behind SBCs, but players can now investigate what efforts and costs will be required to unlock the card.

Task 1 - Manchester United

# of players from Manchester Utd: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 84

# of players in the Squad: 11

Rewards: 1 Small Electrum Players Pack

Task 2 - England

# of players from England: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 85

# of players in the Squad: 11

Rewards: 1 Jumbo Players Pack

Task 3 - Premier League

# of players from Premier League: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 86

# of players in the Squad: 11

Rewards: Rare Gold Pack

FIFA 23 players can look at potential costs between 110,000-120,000 FUT coins if they want to complete all three tasks without fodder. Any use of fodder will bring down the cost and allow them to allocate their resources elsewhere.

As mentioned earlier, Rashford's POTM SBC will be live for 30 days from the time of writing. One positive thing about this is that players will have time to collect fodder from multiple sources. While there could be a delay in getting the card, players can save a lot of coins by taking a patient approach.

Is Marcus Rashford's POTM SBC in FIFA 23 worth doing?

Marcus Rashford's POTM card is an 84-rated one with Striker as the base position. Overall, the stats are quite neat and will be useful in the meta, but there are some weaknesses. The card's strength is its 88 Pace, which will allow him to beat most opponents in pace.

84 Shooting and 83 Finishing are decent at this stage of FIFA 23, considering the players' other options. With 5* Skill Moves, he will be a dribbler's paradise in FIFA 23.

There are two areas where the Rashford POTM card falls short, and one is the 3* Weak Foot. Having another star to the attribute will have been a better result. Another concern is the estimated completion cost, as base cards do relatively the same but at significantly lower prices.

