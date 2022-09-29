FIFA 23 Ultimate Team: Real Madrid star Valverde finally gets special CM card

Real Madrid player Valverde is getting a special card in FIFA 23, and this time, he is being assigned the coveted CM (central midfielder) position. This is based on the latest leaked information, which hints at the Uruguayan winning the Spanish Player of the Month for September.

Many FIFA 23 players were disappointed by Valverde's TOTW, or Team of the Week, card. While its stats are excellent, it doesn't have CM as its natural position. That said, a lot of gamers have still found a way to use it; however, the card's POTM version will certainly be the one everyone will be after.

Valverde's POTM FIFA 23 card will be in high demand due to its potential stats and base position

The fresh information comes from Twitter user FUT Sheriff who is well known in the circle for offering intriguing information ahead of its official reveal. While there's no guarantee that this leak will be true, the photograph they presented seems original. Moreover, there was leaked information about Marcus Rashford getting the Premier League POTM which has turned out to be the case.

Ernesto Valverde's POTM card for September will have an overall of 86. The overall stats on it see a plus-two boost compared to Valverde's base card in the game.

Traditionally, every POTM card is locked behind a Squad Building Challenge, and there's no other way of obtaining them. Prices for good cards tend to be higher, and the rumored one certainly looks worth it at first glance. It will now be interesting to see what the Squad Building Challenge to get the POTM item will look like.

The Ultimate Team mode in the FIFA games has featured special POTM cards every season. This time, it's no different, and the first set is for September. Moreover, Valverde won't be the only Player of the Month card in FIFA 23 for this month. Special cards will be added for all the top five leagues in the world, including the Premier League and Serie A as well.

In other news, Napoli footballer and CB Kim-Min Jae is rumored to be voted the POTM in the Italian top division. Readers are advised to wait for the official announcements for confirmation on who the winners are. EA Sports will duly release their SBCs.

