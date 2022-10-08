FIFA 23 Ultimate Team RTTK Gosens objective: How to complete, tips and tricks, and more

The second promo of FIFA 23 is Road To The Knockout (RTTK), with RTTK Robin Gosens being the objective-based promo card. Gosens is well known for being a versatile player both for Inter in Serie A and in the virtual world of FIFA 23.

#FIFA23 The journey to European glory starts hereRoad to the Knockouts has arrived in #FUT -Two wins over the remainder of the Group Stage-Qualification for the KnockoutsTrack their progress and find out more The journey to European glory starts here 🎼🏆Road to the Knockouts has arrived in #FUT!-Two wins over the remainder of the Group Stage ✅✅ = ⬆-Qualification for the Knockouts ✅ = ⬆Track their progress and find out more ➡ x.ea.com/74805#FIFA23 https://t.co/YsB4xqfwLR

This article will cover how to complete the objectives for Gosens as well as offer some tips for doing so. The relevant information can be found below.

How to unlock RTTK Gosens in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

FIFA 23 players will need to either head into squad battles or division rivals with a German and Serie A team to unlock Gosens. Here are the objectives that need to be done:

Thread the Needle: Assist five goals with Through Balls in Squad Battles matches on min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals).

German Firepower: Score seven goals using German players in Squad Battles on min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals).

Complete Package: Score and Assist using Serie A players in three separate Squad Battles matches on min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals).

Skilled Winner: Win six Squad Battles matches on min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals) while having min. three Serie A players and min. three German players in starting lineup.

Tips to complete RTTK Gosens quickly

When it comes to these kinds of objective cards, it is best to head into squad battles on the minimum difficulty allowed by the requirements, which, in this case, is Semi-Pro. At least six games will need to be played to finish Skilled Winner, but the other three requirements can be done in under six matches.

Squad battles can be a bit of a grind. But if you manage to get the separate games completed as soon as possible, you will also be getting better squad-battle rewards on Sundays. This is a great extra incentive to finish the objectives quickly.

RTTK Gosens released in FIFA 23 in preparation for Inter's upcoming games in the Champions League

Robin Gosens is an extremely versatile player in FIFA 23, with his stat distribution allowing him to play a variety of positions in the game. He can start as either LWB, LB, or LM, which will let him be used in different formations. He is nearly "Gullit Gang," which is when a card's face stats are all 80 or above. If he achieves two upgrades, he will certainly be joining the club.

All Road To The Knockouts cards are upgradeable, depending on how well their respective teams perform in their international tournaments. Their squads will have to win two of their next three tournament games to get one upgrade and will need to qualify for the next round to receive a second upgrade.

Inter has not been in great form as of late, though. They are currently ninth in Serie A, with a 4-0-4 record. For a team with aspirations of winning the league, as well as international success, this is not where the team wants to be.

Their three upcoming opponents in the Champions League group stage are FC Barcelona on October 12, Viktoria Plzen on October 26, and Bayern Munich on November 1. Winning two of those three matches will be a challenge, but they are currently up three points against Barcelona in the group stage.

The RTTK promo team is headlined by a few star players, especially Lionel Messi, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, and Phil Foden.

