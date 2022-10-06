FIFA 23 Road to the Knockouts (RTTK) promo - Release date and time, predictions, and more

The Road to the Knockouts (RTTK) promo is touted for a return to FIFA 23 following its success in previous years. If rumors are true, fans won't have to wait long to get their hands on some special cards to add to their Ultimate Team squads.

EA Sports releases several promos throughout the season and adds unique cards to offer a great choice in the Ultimate Team mode. Players are currently enjoying the special items available as part of the Ones To Watch (OTW) promo. Players can obtain these cards for the first promo in packs or via objectives and Squad Building Challenges (SBCs).

The RTTK promo will become the likely successor to the current one in FIFA 23 in the coming week. This represents a return for the promo, which was well received by players last year. Like the OTW cards, they also come with boosted stats and the chance to get upgrades based on real-life performances.

Let's look at when the promo will be released and how players will likely be able to obtain the cards.

The RTTK promo will introduce some special cards in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

Typically, the RTTK promo features unique versions of footballer cards who are among the standout performers in the group stages of continental tournaments. This includes all three tiers of tournaments, and the cards are based on them.

The promo will likely begin on October 7, following the expiry of the Ones To Watch (OTW) promo. Players are advised to follow all official channels for confirmed information about when the promo begins. If a guess is to be made, it will be at the usual time of 6:00 PM UK Time.

Players in the US can access the content at 10:00 AM PT or 1:00 PM ET. Indian players will be able to enjoy the new content at 10:30 PM IST and players across the world can adjust according to their local times.

While the official promo is yet to be revealed, social media is already the place for some interesting leaks. Federico Valverde is getting his third special card in FIFA 23 following the previous releases of his TOTW and POTM cards.

FUT Inflation @InflationFut Federico Valverde has got a UCL RTTK card leaked



Nkunku of FIFA 23? This will be his 3rd special card in FIFA 23, in just 3 weeks. 🤯



#FIFA23 #FUT #valverde #realmadrid #UCL Federico Valverde has got a UCL RTTK card leakedNkunku of FIFA 23? This will be his 3rd special card in FIFA 23, in just 3 weeks. 🤯 🇺🇾 Federico Valverde has got a UCL RTTK card leaked 😍Nkunku of FIFA 23? This will be his 3rd special card in FIFA 23, in just 3 weeks. 🤯#FIFA23 #FUT #valverde #realmadrid #UCL https://t.co/Z0XNki9x4F

There are other exciting options players might also be able to choose from. If the leaks are accurate, Argentine magician Lionel Messi is also about to get his first special card in FIFA 23. Other heavyweights are also rumored to be part of the promo.

Players can obtain these special cards differently if things stay the same as in previous years. One common process would be to obtain it from the packs, but the odds will be very low. There's a high chance of introducing some cards via SBCs and objectives. It now remains to be seen if the same pattern is kept like last year's or if EA Sports makes some changes.

Based on how these RTTK cards perform in real-life European competitions, they could receive upgrades in the future. It makes the cards quite interesting for FIFA 23 players, who can profit by selling some of them in the market.

Poll : 0 votes