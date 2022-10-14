EA Sports releases Rulebreakers Team 1 in FIFA 23 as Cristiano Ronaldo gets first special card

Cristiano Ronaldo will be the card to obtain from Team 1 of FIFA 23 Rulebreakers, as the eagerly awaited promo has now gone live. It features 12 unique cards, which are now available in packs. This is also the first promo of the current release that will get two teams instead of one.

The Rulebreakers promo features cards that are strikingly different from their base versions. Not only have their overalls been upgraded, but their strengths and weaknesses have also been altered. Usually, EA Sports enhances one area and downgrades another to provide unique versions of existing cards and offer players an alternate strategy with the same footballers.

With the active promo, FIFA 23 players can make some truly unique additions to their Ultimate Team squads. Some fantastic cards join Ronaldo on the prestigious list. Players can try their luck to obtain some of these cards, although the odds will be low.

Team 1 FIFA 23 Rulebreakers puts Ronaldo at top

All 12 cards that are part of Rulebreakers Team 1 will be available in every FIFA 23 pack. Naturally, the odds will be low when it comes to getting them, and players must be lucky to acquire one.

Here are all 12 cards in FIFA 23 Rulebreakers Team 1:

Aurelio Buta RM 82

Przemyslaw Frankowski LWB 83

Hector Herrera CM 84

Ben Godfrey CB 84

Wilfried Zaha LW 86

Jesus Navas RB 86

Leonardo Bonucci CB 87

Nabil Fekir CAM 87

Kalvin Phillips CDM 87

Edin Dzeko ST 88

Gerard Pique CB 89

Cristiano Ronaldo ST 91

Cristiano Ronaldo was the first Rulebreakers card leaked by reliable leaker FUT Sheriff on social media. Much of the unofficial information has turned out to be accurate, excluding minor changes.

It remains to be seen what kind of price this particular version of the Ronaldo card will see in FIFA 23. His base version has remained popular despite getting a major nerf in the pace department.

There are a few other unique cards to choose from the Team 1 as well. Those building La Liga squads in the Ultimate Team can try out the duo of Gerard Pique and Nabil Fekir. Both players have improved their pace, and the former will be a formidable option in the back.

Edin Dzeko's card will indeed dominate the meta. With a five-star weak foot, he will undoubtedly be an excellent pick for those who can fit him. The card has dramatically boosted his pace and will be a great option for any player up top.

With SBCs (Squad Building Challenges) and objective cards also available, it remains to be seen how many FIFA 23 players improve their squad with the help of the Rulebreakers promo.

Poll : 0 votes