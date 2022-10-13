FIFA 23 Ultimate Team Marquee Matchups SBC Week 4 (October 13): How to complete, potential costs, and more

Another Thursday has brought another set of Marquee Matchups SBC in FIFA 23, and as usual, players can complete different challenges to earn the individual and group rewards that are part of it. This year, the SBC has become even more valuable as it's one of those rare ones that hand out tradable rewards.

SBCs, in general, require players to submit squads based on different conditions. The cards are exchanged for rewards that range from better footballer cards to packs and other resources. Usually, these challenges are vital for players to consistently improve their Ultimate Team squads. While several challenges hand out packs, Marquee Matchups are more important as players will be able to sell all the rewards.

Due to the multiple challenges that are present in it, the SBC might appear daunting at first. However, the job gets simpler as FIFA 23 players observe the different conditions required for each squad.

The idea is to solve one at a time rather than bothering about all four challenges at once. Let's examine which matches are featured in this week's offering and what kind of coins a player might have to spend.

Marquee Matchups bring challenges in FIFA 23 Ultimate team themed around real-life matches

For the Marquee Matchups SBC, EA Sports requires squads themed around the matches in the challenge. Usually, the fiercest rivalries are selected, including the likes of El Classico this week. Players can choose not to do all the tasks, but they will have to forego the group rewards, which are often the most valuable statistically.

Task 1 - Frankfurt vs Leverkusen

# of players from Germany: Min 1

Nationalities: Max 5

Rare: Min 1

Silver Players: Min 2

Squad Total Chemistry Points: Min 14

# of players in the Squad: 11

Rewards: 1 Premium Silver Players Pack

Task 2 - Torino vs Juventus

# of players from Italy: Min 2

Same League Count: Max 6

Player Level: Min Silver

Rare: Min 1

Squad Total Chemistry Points: Min 18

# of players in the Squad: 11

Rewards: 1 Mixed Players Pack

Task 3 - Aston Villa vs Chelsea

# of players from Aston Villa + # of players from Chelsea: Min 1

# of players from England: Min 2

Same League Count: Min 3

Gold Players: Min 2

Squad Rating: Min 72

Squad Total Chemistry Points: Min 22

# of players in the Squad: 11

Rewards: 1 Small Mixed Rare Players Pack

Task 4 - Real Madrid vs Barcelona

# of players from Real Madrid + # of players from FC Barcelona: Min 1

# of players from LaLiga Santander: Min 2

Clubs: Min 3

Rare: Min 2

Squad Rating: Min 75

Squad Total Chemistry Points: Min 26

# of players in the Squad: 11

Rewards: 1 Prime Electrum Players Pack

If a FIFA 23 player wants to complete all the tasks, they will be looking at an estimated cost between 13,000-15,000 coins on a console and around 22,000-24,000 on PC.

The completion cost can be reduced if players use fodder from their collection as possible. These tasks are relatively easy and they should be able to use fodder to a large extent, saving much of their FUT coins.

Aside from the individual rewards, FIFA 23 players will be able to earn one Rare Mixed Players Pack by completing all four tasks in this week's Marquee Matchups. As per tradition, this week's challenge will expire next Thursday, when a new set will replace it.

Given the limitations on SBC rewards in FIFA 23, the Marquee Matchups SBC is a must-do for any player. While the prizes this time around are paler in comparison, fans can still net something valuable with some luck.

