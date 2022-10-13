FIFA 23 "application encountered an unrecoverable error": Potential fix and solutions

FIFA 23 has been out for a few weeks, but the problems that plague the PC community still persist despite EA Sports releasing updates and patches for the game.

These issues have rendered the game almost unplayable for PC users, as the latest anti-cheat software by EA prevents fans from accessing the game altogether.

paddockDev @paddockDev @EAFIFADirect @EAHelp Still unable to play #FIFA23 (PC) due to 'EA AntiCheat service encountered an error. Please restart the game. (115)' since today, but slowly progressing. @EASPORTSFIFA Still unable to play #FIFA23 (PC) due to 'EA AntiCheat service encountered an error. Please restart the game. (115)' since today, but slowly progressing. @EASPORTSFIFA @EAFIFADirect @EAHelp

The anti-cheat system is a necessity to ensure that fair play is maintained in online game modes. However, EA has been unable to fix these errors, and disgruntled fans have taken to social media to voice their grievances.

The latest among these errors is the "application encountered an unrecoverable error" message that shuts the game down abruptly due to bugs in the anti-cheat software.

FIFA 23 has had a host of errors and glitches on PC despite EA's best efforts

FIFA 23 has had a bumpy first few weeks despite having the most successful launch in the history of the franchise. The overall experience of gamers has been hindered tremendously due to various technical and logistical mistakes on EA's part. However, none have had a worse time than those playing the game on PC.

With cross-play being introduced to FIFA, PC players were more hyped than ever about the latest iteration of the series. However, they have been let down tremendously due to issues with the game's anti-cheat software.

EA Sports has been working tirelessly to provide a solution to these problems, with the first Title Update for the game being released exclusively on PC to make necessary amendments. However, these errors have persisted.

Listed below are potential methods that gamers can employ to avoid encountering the "application encountered an unrecoverable error" message that shuts the game down.

Restarting the game

While this may seem like a painstakingly obvious solution, it often works wonders.

Players can simply reboot their PCs and restart FIFA on their devices after ensuring the integrity of the downloaded files to check if all the necessary components are present.

Running the application as Administrator

This is a common troubleshooting practice among PC gamers. Here's how fans can perform this task:

Close the FIFA 23 application

Right-click on the application logo

Select "Run as Administrator" from the drop-down menu

Deleting the EA anti-cheat software

EA's anti-cheat is notoriously the root cause of most of the errors and glitches in FIFA 23. The buggy software can be deleted and reinstalled as a last-ditch attempt at solving this problem.

Here's how fans can perform this task:

Go to Steamlibrary > steamapps > common > FIFA 23 > _Installer

Select EA Anti-Cheat

In the window that pops up, choose 'FIFA 23 (Installed)'

Uninstall the software. Once the process is complete, reinstall it.

Upon completion, launch the FIFA application.

Disable any overlays running simultaneously on the PC

This is one of the most successful methods that have helped fix some of the issues plaguing FIFA on PC.

If you are using any overlays from services like Discord, Origin, or even EA's overlay itself, it will serve you best to close them before launching FIFA.

Poll : 0 votes