FIFA 23's first title update aims to resolve problems of PC players

It has been almost a week since FIFA 23 was released on early access for EA Play subscribers and fans who purchased its Ultimate Edition. Notably, EA has finally addressed the issues that plague the PC community.

With cross-play being introduced in FIFA 23, EA Sports took extensive measures to ensure fair-play in online gameplay. However, the anti-cheat put in place has caused numerous issues. While the anti-cheat failed to perform its intended purpose as hackers are still rampant on the platform, the software has had a detrimental effect instead, preventing some from accessing the game altogether.

FIFA Direct Communication @EAFIFADirect



Full TU notes are on the EASF Tracker.



The first Title Update is now available for the PC (Origin/EA app/Steam/Epic Games Store) version of FIFA 23, addressing a number of error message instances seen by players when attempting to launch the title. Full TU notes are on the EASF Tracker.

EA Sports recently tweeted patch notes for the first title update of FIFA 23. Since the patch notes are focused on fixing the issues that have prevented fans from accessing the game on PC, this could potentially be the first exclusive FIFA title update for PC.

The first title update in FIFA 23 focuses exclusively on PC version to provide players with perfect FIFA experience

Over the past few days, social media has been replete with disgruntled fans expressing their dissatisfaction with EA's anti-cheat system. While EA's support staff has been working tirelessly to provide solutions, the glitches and bugs have persisted. However, fans will be hoping that the latest title update will provide a viable solution to their woes.

Changes mentioned in the patch notes for the first title update of FIFA 23

Addressed the following error messages seen by players when attempting to launch the title:

"Failure to update process"

"Cant start system service"

"The application has encountered an unrecoverable error"

Improved a stability issue that could occur when a device with force feedback is plugged into the PC while playing the title.

These patch notes offer a glimmer of hope to fans who have struggled to enjoy the game due to the various issues with EA's anti-cheat system. While anti-cheat is a necessary measure to ensure that gamers have a fair and balanced online gameplay experience, being unable to access the game entirely is the worst-case scenario.

An interesting detail is that this might potentially be the first PC-exclusive title update in FIFA. The platform has been on the fringes of the FIFA community for years and hasn't been included in the esports scene either. However, with cross-play being introduced in FIFA 23, technical issues on PC will directly affect fans on consoles as well.

In previous years, EA Sports followed a specific pattern with title updates. They would tweet the patch notes out in advance and then release the update on PC. The consoles would receive the update a few days later. However, the first title update of FIFA 23 was released directly on PC without any premeditated patch notes revealed.

