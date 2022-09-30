How to fix "Secure Boot is not enabled on this machine" error in FIFA 23

FIFA 23 is finally here. Featuring Hypermotion 2 technology that makes gameplay look more realistic than ever, this new iteration of the popular football game is a significant improvement from its predecessors. However, it seems all good things come at a price.

FIFA 23 also comes bundled with a new anti-cheat software that is designed to prevent the use of mods and cheats to manipulate the game. While this step is a sensible one, its deployment has had some unforeseen consequences, especially with the “Secure Boot Not Enables Error” that seems to be plaguing many users.

The good news is that there are a few ways to fix this error message from ever appearing again in FIFA 23. This guide will take you through the simple steps of disabling this error message, and you’ll soon be back to enjoying your favorite virtual sports game.

Removing anti-cheat programs and other ways to fix the "Secure Boot is not enabled on this machine" error in FIFA 23

Secure Boot is a feature of your OS and is linked to the computer you use to play FIFA 23. However, EA’s new anti-cheat software is causing a problem as it requires the device to be enabled with Secure Boot before the game can be played.

Whether this is a bug on the anti-cheat engine’s part or if it is meant to work like this is uncertain. However, as other anti-cheat systems don’t function this way, it is quite an annoying feature.

Listed below are a few ways that are currently known to fix this issue.

Method 1: Run as administrator

This is a simple workaround that might fix certain system issues for most games. Follow the steps below to use this method:

Simply right-click on the FIFA 23.exe file and go to Properties.

Go to Properties> Compatibility.

Check the box next to "Run the program as an administrator."

Do the same for the launcher that you’re using, either EA Play or Origin.

Restart the PC to be on the safer side.

Try running the game now to see if it works.

Method 2: Reinstall the anti-cheat software

To do this, you’ll need to head to the directory where you installed FIFA 23. Depending on where you downloaded the game from (EA Play or Origin) and if you changed it manually, this location will be different for different users.

Once you have done this, follow these steps:

Go to _Installer> EAAntiCheat.

Run the EAAntiCheat.Installer.exe file.

In the window that shows up, click on the drop-down menu and select the (Installed) FIFA 23 option.

option. Click on the Uninstall option and wait for it to be removed. Close the window.

Now start up the game as an administrator.

You’ll be prompted to reinstall the AntiCheat. Click on Reinstall EA AntiCheat.

Once the anti-cheat software has been reinstalled, you can try running the game again to see if the issue has been fixed.

Method 3: Removing other anti-cheat programs

Various games these days come with their own anti-cheat software, such as Apex Legends, Call of Duty, The Division 2, etc. However, it has been known that other anti-cheat programs might cause an issue with EA’s software.

You can try removing any such applications from your system to clear up any mismatch. To do this, head other to Control Panel> Uninstall a program.

Here, you’ll see a list of all installed applications on your device. Uninstall anything that is titled "anti-cheat" and then try to run FIFA 23 again.

Method 4: Turn on Secure Boot for your system

The last solution requires you to manually set Secure Boot as Enabled for your PC to avoid the anti-cheat software from picking up this error at all. Follow these steps to do so:

From the start menu go to Settings> Update & Security> Recovery.

Head to Advanced Startup and click on Restart Now.

Once you’re in Advanced Startup after the restart, go to Troubleshoot > Advanced Options > UEFI Firmware Settings > Restart.

Note: In order to change the BIOS settings, your PC Boot mode must be in UEFI BIOS instead of Legacy BIOS. You can check this in System Information.

Your BIOS screen will differ based on your manufacturer, so it's best to check the BIOS interface guide beforehand:

Locate the Secure Boot option from either the Security or Boot tabs.

Click on the option to Enable it and then click on Save & Exit or just Exit after saving the changes.

Once your PC has restarted, try running FIFA 23. Hopefully, you’ll be able to play the game without any errors.

These are some of the methods you can use to fix the Secure Boot error in FIFA 23. Did you find this guide helpful? If so, why not leave a like or a comment down below? Keep up with us for more on FIFA, and have a nice day!

