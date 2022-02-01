Fortnite anti-cheat system is starting to slowly look like Warzone

Unlike other Battle Royale titles such as Warzone and Apex Legends, Fortnite is known for its effective anti-cheat system. However, from the looks of it, there has been an unprecedented rise of hackers in the game during Chapter 3.

From pro players to content creators, everyone in the community is now complaining about hackers. It is high time that the developers improve the anti-cheat system. Otherwise, they might lose a major portion of the user base.

Here are some recent incidents that best explain the rise of hackers in Epic Games' Battle Royale game.

Fortnite streamer spots cheater in Solo Cash Cup

BIFROST MOTOR 🐻 @MotorFN

FIX YOUR ANTI CHEATING SYSTEM THERE IS A CHEATER FLYING IN THE SOLO CASH CUP XDFIX YOUR ANTI CHEATING SYSTEM @FortniteGame THERE IS A CHEATER FLYING IN THE SOLO CASH CUP XDFIX YOUR ANTI CHEATING SYSTEM @FortniteGame https://t.co/7Ll2njm0R6

A former pro and currently a content creator for Bitfrost, MOTOR, was surprised to recently find a cheater blatantly eliminating other pros in a Solos Cash Cup.

The cheater named 'tjock svart male' used an anti-gravity hack that helped them fly over others. As a result, they could jump over the builds of opponents and surprise them with an unfair height advantage.

MOTOR rightly requested Epic Games to fix its anti-cheat system. The fact that a cheater could enter an official Cash Cup without any consequences is quite concerning.

BBG Calc @yungcalc Saf already said this, but Everyone is cheating in Fortnite. It started in Chapter 2 but people use aim assist on KBM, walls, and soft aim. Also a lot of these people are pros who you guys think are just crazy talented (there’s a reason they aren’t good in any other games) Saf already said this, but Everyone is cheating in Fortnite. It started in Chapter 2 but people use aim assist on KBM, walls, and soft aim. Also a lot of these people are pros who you guys think are just crazy talented (there’s a reason they aren’t good in any other games)

Fortnit pro admits to cheating for nine months without getting caught

Another alarming confession came from a reputed pro in the community named BobbyTheDog. He was recently banned from the competitive scene for hacking, but his announcement after the ban shocked many fans.

As it turns out, BobbyTheDog had been using cheats for nine straight months. The anti-cheat system could not catch the hacker, and he used unfair means to win several tournaments and accumulate prize money.

More surprising is that BobbyTheDog is a former teammate of LeTsHe, who plays Fortnite for G2 Esports.

G2 LeTsHe SIUUU🚲 @G2LeTsHe Ong everything lately been so full of negativity especially the internet if i compare the old one to the current state its so shambles Ong everything lately been so full of negativity especially the internet if i compare the old one to the current state its so shambles

It is evident that BobbyTheDog has no regrets and is now willing to sell the cheat to other players who want to win Cash Cups with his alt account.

Aspiring pros on the r/FortniteCompetitive subreddit are naturally worried about the current state of the competitive scene. It is certainly heading in the wrong direction, where having the best 'cheats' has become the path to success.

Fortnite has a much better anti-cheat system when compared to other multiplayer games. However, hackers constantly come up with newer cheats that are harder to trace.

Also Read Article Continues below

Hence, Epic Games must devote more time and resources to its anti-cheat system. Chapter 3 Season 1 has undeniably brilliant content, but hackers can easily ruin this momentum.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar